NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) hit a milestone yesterday for its 2022 Annual Meeting Live+, with more than 5,000 brand owners and intellectual property (IP) professionals from around the world registered to date for the event, taking place April 30 to May 4.
The Annual Meeting continues a 144-year-old tradition, but takes on a new and hybrid look this year—offering registrants the option of attending in person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., plus virtually (Live+), or participating only virtually (Virtual Only).
The Association yesterday also announced details of its Opening Ceremonies and Grand Finale, two traditional activities that connect the IP community at the official launch and close of the annual event.
At the Opening Ceremonies, World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang will be the special guest speaker. In addition, the keynote speaker will be Andy Stalman, a leading branding expert and co-founder and CEO of Totem Branding, Madrid, Spain.
Then, after five days filled with top-notch educational sessions and myriad networking opportunities, INTA will host the Grand Finale, on the evening of May 4, at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the National Portrait Gallery.
So far, the 2022 Annual Meeting has drawn registrants from 121 countries, about 600 brand owner representatives, many companies and law firms bringing large teams—some with 20 or more colleagues, and a large contingency of government officials from around the world.
For the in-person gathering, INTA has instituted optimal health and safety precautions to complement award-winning best practices at the Convention Center. Under the health and safety guidelines, registrants must show proof of being "fully vaccinated" and a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR, Rapid-Antigen, or self-administered) within 48 hours before picking up their badges.
New features to enhance registrants' experiences are also on tap. The revamped programming at the in-person event includes more time, opportunities, and venues for networking, such as a new Business Development Lounge, a reimagined Exhibition Hall called the Brand Marketplace (with a Solution Showcase), and Business Development Excursions around the D.C. Metro Area.
On the virtual platform, programming will take place in three time zones (China, Central European, and U.S. Eastern Time) on different days. The Opening Ceremonies and featured sessions will be live-streamed from Washington, D.C.
Both Live+ and Virtual Only registrants have already begun networking, using INTA's robust online tool, INTAconnect, to view the registrant directory and schedule thousands of meetings.
For both in-person and virtual registrants, the educational programming features more than 150 speakers from around the world and focuses on thematic tracks: Building a Better Society Through Brands; Complementary Rights, Regulatory Issues, and Brand Restrictions; Enforcement and Anticounterfeiting; Innovation and the Future of IP; Professional Development; Regional Updates; and The Business of Brands.
In addition to panel sessions and Capsule Keynotes, registrants can sign up for "add-ons," such as more than 130 small-group Table Topic discussions, as well as these workshops: the Anticounterfeiting Workshop, for corporate representatives and government officials, on April 30; the In-House Practitioners Workshop, for in-house counsel, on May 1; and The Women's LeadershIP Initiative Workshop, for all genders, also on May 1.
Premium Access pricing for Virtual Only runs through April 1. For both options, the last day to register is April 22.
