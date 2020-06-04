CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester today announced the guest keynote speaker, musical performer, and conference agenda for its CX North America 2020 virtual experience, which will be held from June 16–18, 2020.
José Andrés, the acclaimed chef, humanitarian, author, TV personality, and educator, will participate in a moderated discussion during the virtual experience. Named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in both 2012 and 2018 and awarded Outstanding Chef and Humanitarian of the Year by the James Beard Foundation, Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, chef/owner of the award-winning ThinkFoodGroup, and founder of the humanitarian relief organization World Central Kitchen.
Nine-time Grammy Award winner and American music icon Sheryl Crow will also perform for attendees. Crow's nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide, five of which were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. She has also seen 40 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 and has achieved more No. 1 singles in the Triple A listings than any other female artist.
As brand experience and customer experience (CX) continue to coalesce in the minds of consumers, marketing and CX teams must work together to create customer-centric experiences that deliver business results. CX North America 2020 is an experience aimed at CX and marketing professionals who are looking to improve collaboration and better align their brand and CX to increase customer loyalty and generate more revenue.
Attendees will gain exclusive access to analyst research and experience interactive programming on a broad range of topics including customer journey mapping, performance measurement, and changing consumer behavior, as well as COVID-19's impact on CX and marketing.
Delivered via a sophisticated and secure cloud-based platform, CX North America will provide attendees and sponsors advanced experiential and networking opportunities over three comprehensive days of learning. CX North America 2020 will also offer attendees a live virtual CX certification course where they can learn how to foster partnership and consistency across CX and marketing alongside their peers. In addition, there will be peer networking opportunities and tailored content for senior decision makers.
The virtual experience will include 11 livestreaming keynotes (including two keynote panels), 58 track sessions, six spotlight theater sessions, 33 sponsor case studies, and several industry guest speakers who will share their CX transformation journeys. Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:
- Maximize Brand Value At The Intersection Of Brand & CX by VP, Principal Analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee
- What Comes After The Empowered Consumer? by Senior Analyst Anjali Lai
- Engaging In A Crisis: COVID-19's Impact On CX And Marketing keynote panel by VP, Group Director Keith Johnston; VP, Principal Analyst James McQuivey; Senior Analyst Tina Moffett; and VP, Principal Analyst Joana van den Brink-Quintanilha
- The Future Of Advertising And Its Impact On The Customer Journey by VP, Principal Analyst Joanna O'Connell
- How CenturyLink's Global CX Transformation Is Driving A More Customer-First Culture by CenturyLink Vice President, Customer Experience Beth Ard
- How Modernizing The Collection And Measurement Of Client Sentiment And Providing Real-Time Actionable Insights Have Transformed Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CIBC) Into A More Client-Centric Organization by CIBC Vice President, Client Experience and Insights Sandra Rondzik
- How Salesforce Delivers Consistent And Optimal Customer Experiences At Every Touchpoint In The Customer Journey by Salesforce Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Tony Rodoni
"Improving customer experience should be a top priority for businesses, especially in the current business climate," said Melissa Parrish, VP, group director at Forrester. "Every organization needs to recalibrate its CX efforts, as customers' needs have changed drastically over the past few months. Our agenda is packed with sessions that will help CX and marketing professionals align priorities and determine a unified vision. The time is now to leverage CX and marketing's complementary skill sets to make improvements that matter the most to customers and drive business outcomes."
