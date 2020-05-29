DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Internet of Things (IoT) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$876.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%.
Applications & Analytics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 37.8% and reach a market size of US$466.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Applications & Analytics market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 34.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$22.5 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$41.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Applications & Analytics segment will reach a market size of US$21.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 30.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$85.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Internet of Things (IoT) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- What is IoT?: A Review of this Intriguing Technology Built for Disruption
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Outlook
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Internet of Things (IoT) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
IoT Security Solution Providers
- Bitdefender (Romania)
- DigiCert (USA)
- Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
- Karamba Security (USA)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions (USA)
IoT Cloud Service Providers
- Amazon Web Services (USA)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
- Telit Communications PLC (UK)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)
IoT Sensor Manufacturers
- ARM Ltd. (UK)
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- InvenSense Inc. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
IoT Semiconductors/IoT Chips
- Atmel Corporation (USA)
- Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (USA)
- Intel Corporation (USA)
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Texas Instruments (USA)
IoT Network Providers
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Telefnica S.A. (Spain)
- Vodafone Group PLC (UK)
- Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Other IoT Solution Providers
- Ayla Networks (USA)
- B-Scada (USA)
- CLX Communications (Sweden)
- ErgoTech Systems (USA)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Greenwave Systems (USA)
- Ingenu Inc. (USA)
- Silver Spring Networks (USA)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- SAP SE (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- IoT: A Transformational Force to Reckon with in the Modern Connected World
- Gradual Categorical Realization of Promised Benefits Drives VC Interest in IoT
- A Peek into the Massive Potential and True Scale of IoT Opportunity
- Falling Sensor Costs Drive Proliferation of IoT
- Developments in Big Data Analytics Play an Instrumental Role in Driving Real World Commercial Benefits and Thereby Success of IoT
- Prescriptive Analytics Emerges as the Most Potent Big Data Tool to Drive Value of IoT Implementations
- Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets & Declining Price of Connected Devices Rank as One of the Major Factors Driving Adoption of IoT
- Developments in Internet and Broadband Technologies Provide the Foundation for the IoT Ecosystem
- Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular IoT Especially in LPWAN Applications
- Rise of Wireless Short-Range Networking Technologies to Benefit Penetration of Low Resource IoT Devices
- Wi-Fi Promises to Emerge as a Ubiquitous Connectivity Solution for both Short and Long Range IoT Applications
- Many Flavors of Bluetooth Widens the Technology's Role in IoT
- Especially Designed for Device-to-Device Communication, ZigBee Promises to Unify IoT
- Z-Wave: The Most interoperable Technology Developed for Smart Home Applications
- Open-Source Thread Networking Protocol Intensifies Competition for IoT Standards
- Built-in AES128 Encryption Makes 6LoWPAN a Popular Low-Power IoT Wireless Network Solution
- Other Noteworthy Technologies that Enable Easy Creation of Smart Environment
- Blockchain to Revolutionize IoT Security & Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of IoT
- Security Issues: The Cog in the Wheel Impeding IoT Development & Proliferation
- Blockchain Holds the Answers to Current IoT Security Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 114
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o60za
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716