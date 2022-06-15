Internet Soft meets the needs of quick-service restaurants by integrating secure MagTek devices in unattended payment stations using software built for the Android platform
SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagTek, a leading world supplier of secure payment technology, and Internet Soft, a visionary and a reliable software engineering partner for world-class brands, announce the collaboration between MagTek's DynaFlex Pro Kiosk, a secure card reader authenticator, with Internet Soft's standalone payment solution. This unattended offering is built to meet the critical needs of understaffed quick-service restaurants while delivering state-of-the-art technology with personalized service.
Quick-service restaurants are struggling to fill open positions and maintain regular hours while still growing in popularity and looking to expand their reach. Consumers are looking for locations that maintain a quick service pace, while still considering their safety and security. Easy-to-use, secure unattended kiosks inside these restaurants help staff to meet customers' needs. The added value in self-checkout enables easy access to loyalty points and recommendations based on past purchases, enhancing the customer experience.
Internet Soft is a group of world-class developers, project managers, business analysts, and UX/UI designers who build payment solutions and are launching new unattended solutions to fit the QSR ecosystem. Using the industry-standard Android operating software platform, their complete offering includes a sleek standalone payment kiosk and the MagTek DynaFlex Pro Kiosk that reads magstripes, EMV Contact/Contactless cards for all major card brands, and accepts manual entry, signature capture, and most major NFC mobile wallets.
"MagTek met our three basic tenants we consider when developing new products: Our partner needs to have state of the art technology, they must offer personalized service, and they need to be growth-minded," said Rohan Patange, CEO of Internet Soft. "Additionally, the Magensa Payment Protection Gateway services made integration extremely easy. Integration took one week!"
The need to build a custom solution that meets each establishment's needs is critical to its success. "DynaFlex Pro Kiosk offers a variety of payment options which keeps things very flexible," said Andy Deignan, Global Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. "DynaFlex products are built on the foundation of the MagneSafe Security Architecture. They are PCI PTS SRED certified and the ergonomic design makes the consumers' payment experience very intuitive."
Independent software vendors need development tools to be easy to work with since time to market means money. The development of payment applications typically requires a certification for each payment layer, a PCI audit, and L3 certification for each processor. Since DynaFlex Pro Kiosk uses the MagneSafe Security Architecture it delivers instant encryption, tokenization, and authentication. When coupled with MagTek's Magensa Services, integration is made faster since developers use Magensa's L3 certifications.
To learn more about MagTek and DynaFlex Pro Kiosk, please visit http://www.magtek.com, call 562-546-6400, or stop by MagTek table #65 at SEAA, Loews Midtown Atlanta, June 13 - 15, 2022. For more information about Internet Soft and the QSR offering, please visit http://www.internetsoft.com. Internet Soft is planning a beta launch next month in 10 to 15 restaurants in the Southern California region.
About MagTek
Celebrating 50 years! Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Its products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators, EMV contact, contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices, encrypting check scanners, PIN pads and distributed credential personalization systems for secure magstripe and EMV enabled cards. These products are used worldwide by financial institutions, retailers, payment processors, and ISVs to provide secure and efficient data privacy, as well as payment and identification transactions.
Today, MagTek continues to innovate. Its MagneSafe® Security Architecture leverages strong encryption, secure tokenization, dynamic card authentication, and device/host validation enabling users to assess the trustworthiness of credentials and terminals used for online identification, payment processing, and high-value electronic transactions.
MagTek is headquartered in Seal Beach, CA.
About Internet Soft
We are a digital transformation consultancy and software development company that provides cutting-edge engineering solutions. Our team includes world-class developers, project managers, business analysts, UX/UI designers, and more. We offer extensive experience in delivering IT solutions & Services. We have delivered custom software solutions for businesses like Walmart, Vodaphone, Mercedes Benz, and Red Bull.
We have built up expertise in CRM, ERP, eCommerce, Data Analytics, Information Security, DMS, and other areas and conquered such innovative fields as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data, Internet of Things, Computer Vision, and Augmented and Virtual Reality.
At Internet Soft we believe the key to the best business relationships is a thorough understanding of our customers' needs, priorities, and expectations.
Media Contact
Andrew Deignan, MagTek, Inc., 1 562-546-6400 Ext: 6603, andy.deignan@magtek.com
SOURCE MagTek, Inc.