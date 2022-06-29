The HVAC and plumbing leader in the Southeast U.S., with 38 branch offices and more than 400 technicians and staff, is using Interplay's 3D and virtual reality HVAC, plumbing, electrical and safety courses to standardize training and quickly deliver a highly trained technician to the field.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announced today that United Air Temp (UAT) recently introduced its on-demand simulation and VR training courses in its training academy. UAT exclusively hires individuals with no experience and then trains them from the ground-up at its academy using a proven and streamlined process. The entire journey across a UAT tech's career path is significant and each step includes structured training programs, certifications, tradesman state licensing, and leadership development. Interplay's strong instructional design and technology for accelerated learning will enhance and accelerate UAT's training process.
The addition of Interplay Learning's course catalog elevates UAT's online curriculum with 3D simulations and virtual reality-based learning to ensure that the company has leading-edge and standardized training at all locations. Interplay's job-specific course catalog featuring HVAC, plumbing, electrical and safety instruction will instantly upgrade UAT's training, while closing the skills gap by increasing the speed of new hire assessment and providing optimal career pathing and upskilling.
"The expansion of UAT's online curriculum now includes 3D simulations and virtual-reality based learning to ensure that we have leading-edge standardized training for our entire ecosystem," said Mike Giordano, President of UAT. "Interplay's forward-thinking technology, as well as its extensive and job-specific course catalog, enables our academy to quickly deliver the highest trained technician. This will allow UAT to better enter its next phase of growth and expansion."
"Interplay Learning's platform enhances our unique commitment to the investment and growth of our employees – developing and educating our staff is the core of UAT's success," said Christina Bazzel, Director of Training, Recruitment & Retention at United Air Temp. "Our CEO started as an HVAC Technician, and the majority of our leadership team began as entry level techs. Our company is committed to the development and success of its people, and we're actually living it. Interplay will not only be used for training, but as a recruiting strategy for new hires - it's unique and attractive, while also providing optimal career pathing."
"UAT is very unique in that they seek out individuals starting their careers in the trade to train in their academy, and Interplay's job-relevant virtual technical training is very well received by these digital natives," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "Interplay's platform provides scalable training that actually makes training more fun. We work every day to make better careers and better lives for our customers, and this partnership with UAT aligns with our mission."
About United Air Temp, Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC
United Air Temp (UAT) is a leading provider of residential heating, air conditioning, ventilation, plumbing, and electrical services. Headquartered in Lorton, Virginia, UAT provides maintenance and replacement services to residential homeowners. Its primary operations are in Washington D.C. and the surrounding area in Northern Virginia and Maryland, with additional operations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. UAT has built a large, loyal customer base through its best-in-class service and responsiveness, as well as consistent, high-quality work from its skilled technicians. Visit https://www.unitedairtemp.com/ to learn more.
About Interplay Learning
Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com/ to learn more.
