CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative B2B commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named in the 2021 Gartner© Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce. Intershop views this recognition as a merit due to its strong B2B expertise and continuous technological progression.
The Magic Quadrant™ report by US-based Gartner research organization, which is highly regarded by decision-makers, regularly positions the players in the field of Digital Commerce. It is based on specific criteria that analyze the company's overall "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". Intershop is positioned as a Niche Player in this year's platform evaluation.
Markus Klahn, CEO, Intershop Communications AG, says, "I believe, our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant™ sends a strong signal to the market and confirms our decision to focus on B2B commerce and the successful cloud transformation of our platform."
Intershop's commitment to support businesses with significantly improved B2B functionalities is reflected in the successful acquisition of new customers over the past two years. More than 300 B2B customers worldwide already rely on the Intershop Commerce Platform to scale, innovate, and increase market share. They value especially its high performance, agility and ability to integrate into sophisticated IT environments. The platform's composable architecture and an extensive selection of preconfigured APIs make it a good fit especially for larger businesses with complex ecosystems. Another strength includes a rapid front-end deployment thanks to Intershop's Progressive Web App (PWA) accelerator kit. It empowers clients to deliver a reliable, user-friendly interface for an outstanding, highly converting customer experience across all touchpoints.
"Intershop's inclusion in the Magic Quadrant™ in our opinion shows we are among the key players in the field of digital commerce despite intense competition from major global technology corporations. The result of this analysis, which is recognized throughout the industry, is an honor for us, encourages us to make our platform even better and to consolidate our position as a top provider in the B2B environment," Klahn continues.
A complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Intershop platform's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, will be available soon on the Intershop website.
About Magic Quadrant reports:
Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.
About Intershop
Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With more than 25 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships.
Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at http://www.intershop.com.
