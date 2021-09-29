LUMBERTON, N.J., Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interstate Connecting Components, (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and leading distributor of military-aerospace connectors and accessories, recently earned its Boeing qualification to perform value-added assembly on Omega MIL-DTL-26500 BACC connectors from Cinch Connectivity.
The new Boeing items include both BACC45 general purpose connectors and BACC63 high-performance connectors. The products feature attributes like environmental sealing, shielding, fluid resistance, vibration and resistance to extreme temperatures of minus 55 degrees Celsius to plus 200 degrees Celsius.
Cinch Connectivity's Omega series offers aluminum and stainless steel shells in sizes 8 through 28. Finishes include anodized aluminum, electroless nickel and cadmium over nickel. A wide variety of configurations are also available, including custom board mount, flex circuit, soldered wire and crimp options.
Because of their versatility and superior performance in military and aerospace environments, Omega MIL-DTL-26500 connectors are ideal for applications like avionics, aircraft and missile systems.
Visit ICC's website for more information about Cinch Connectivity's Omega MIL-DTL-26500 connectors.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
About Bel
Bel designs and manufactures a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits around the world. Bel's product groups include magnetic solutions, power solutions and protection; and connectivity solutions. These items are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries.
About Cinch Connectivity
Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel Group company, is a vertically integrated supplier of high quality, high performance connectors; fixed length and semi-rigid cable assemblies from DC to 50 GHz; and custom solutions. Cinch's products support military and aerospace, oil and gas, test and measurement, wireless communications, data networking, telecommunications and other harsh environment applications.
