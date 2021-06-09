LUMBERTON, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interstate Connecting Components, (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and leading distributor of military-aerospace connectors and accessories, is offering TE Connectivity's (TE) complete portfolio of MULTIGIG RT products. Designed to VITA 46 requirements, this modular backplane system includes high-speed connectors as well as power and guidance modules.
TE's MULTIGIG RT solutions are backward compatible with legacy VPX products and utilize printed circuit wafers for cost-effective sequencing and electrical customization of connectors. The wafers can be manufactured specifically for differential or signal-ended performance. In addition, the impedance, propagation delay and crosstalk of the connector can be altered per customer requirements.
Supporting data rates of up to 32+ Gb/s, MULTIGIG RT 2-R, RT 3 and RT 2-S solutions are lightweight and designed to withstand 500 mating cycles. ICC also offers TE's legacy MULTIGIG RT 2 product, supporting data rates of up to 10+ Gb/s and 200 mating cycles.
Adding to the connectors' durability is their quad-redundant contact structure, which offers superior performance under extreme shock and vibration. Ruggedized guide hardware is also available to increase the stability of the daughter card-to-backplane interface in these environments.
TE's MULTIGIG RT solutions are ideal for rugged embedded computing applications like ground and missile defense, electronic systems/C4ISR, and military and commercial aerospace. Visit ICC's website for more information about TE Connectivity's MULTIGIG RT interconnects.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. The broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.
