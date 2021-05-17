LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emitwise, the carbon accounting platform helping companies automate the measurement, reporting and reduction of carbon emissions, have partnered with Intertrust, the world's leading data rights management software company. This partnership enables Emitwise's large enterprise customers to locate and analyse emissions data across their operations and supply chain in a governed and scalable manner, empowering them to take more ambitious climate action and accelerate their transition towards net zero carbon.
Emitwise's AI-powered platform enables companies to track their carbon footprint in real-time, with data flows that enable tangible targets and emission reduction strategies. The Intertrust Platform™ and its core data technology provide companies with secure data interoperability, protected data exchanges, and data governance controls. Together these companies will increase the efficiency of carbon data flows between a company, its supply chain, and its climate initiatives. Combining Emitwise's sophisticated carbon accounting technology with the Intertrust Platform's ability to remove data silos, companies will be able to access information related to their carbon footprint from anywhere inside the company or supply chain. Companies will then be able to share this information with anyone that the company chooses to, using enterprise data governance features.
Ultimately, this partnership unlocks a new way for companies to cooperate with their value chain to fight climate change and future-proof their business.
Corporate sustainability is not a new concept, but the pandemic has sparked tremendous momentum among companies to take action against climate change and mitigate climate risks from their supply chains. 2020 saw the number of companies committing to net zero carbon targets triple, and the requirement for carbon accounting has boomed. Due to increasing regulatory demands from the 127 countries now committed to net zero or to investor pressure that has ratcheted up emissions disclosure requirements, 2021 is the year for corporate climate action.
"Emitwise provides companies across the world with a solution that enables efficient, trusted and comprehensible carbon tracking," said Mauro Cozzi, Emitwise Co-Founder and CEO. "Combining this with the power of Intertrust allows us to deliver a scalable and straightforward carbon accounting solution to the largest enterprises and value chains, enabling them to balance sustainability with profitability and reduce their carbon emissions".
"Intertrust Platform helps market leaders like Emitwise to provide large enterprises with secure and scalable stakeholder data processing regardless of which cloud or database technologies they use," said Kezia Wright, Intertrust's Head of Climate and Sustainability. "Emitwise's AI platform powered by our security and governance technologies will allow companies with even the most extensive of supply chains to benefit from precise and trustworthy carbon emissions reporting in real-time, in a way that will help decarbonisation across the planet."
Emitwise's solution securely automates consistent and reliable emission data results that enable customers to complete their carbon accounting across all business units and suppliers in one place. Providing customers with clean audit trails and auto-populated accounting reports in line with frameworks such as the GHG Protocol, saving companies both time and resources. The platform also utilises artificial intelligence to track emissions in real-time, enabling teams to set, track and achieve carbon reduction targets with precision.
Intertrust enables data governance and secure distributed data processing regardless of the data systems in use, simplifying the integration of automated carbon data flows across supply chains and enterprise boundaries. The Intertrust Platform ensures that companies can comply with data regulations and confidentiality policies in a highly efficient way, minimising the need for data duplication and the risk of data breaches.
About Intertrust
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals, including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents crucial to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Emitwise:
Emitwise's unique AI technology empowers companies to automatically measure, report and reduce their carbon footprint across their operations and supply chain, future-proofing businesses for a zero-carbon world. Based in London and founded two years ago, Emitwise is the only solution enabling companies to fully automate their carbon accounting across all business units and suppliers, liberating them from the drudgery of collecting and processing emissions data. The platform utilises artificial intelligence to precisely measure emissions in real-time, enabling businesses to swiftly identify and tackle carbon hotspots and devise a trackable roadmap to net-zero carbon. Trusted by companies worldwide and across various sectors, the platform aligns businesses with global climate targets and reporting standards, helping them mitigate risks and accelerate their transition to net zero. Additional information is available at emitwise.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
