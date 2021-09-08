SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intertrust ExpressPlay today announced that it has successfully completed validation testing and supports version 2.0 of the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API in ExpressPlay multi-DRM™ cloud service.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) developed the SPEKE API in 2018 as an open API specification to democratize the way Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems integrate with encryptors, including encoders, transcoders, and origin servers. SPEKE allows content owners and distributors to use any SPEKE-enabled key server with any SPEKE-enabled encryptor in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure by standardizing the method of key exchange between the key server and encryptor.
SPEKE version 2.0 aligns with the DASH Industry Forum's Content Protection Information Exchange (CPIX) specification version 2.3 to expand interoperability to include support for multiple encryption keys to increase security by allowing encryption of separate audio and video tracks, or separate video tracks based on different resolution, framerate, or High Dynamic Range (HDR) characteristics. In video and audio processing and delivery workflows, encryptors obtain encryption keys from DRM platforms, encrypt audio and/or video tracks, and prepare them for distribution to a wide range of audio and video players on mobile devices, game consoles, smart TVs, and streaming devices. SPEKE v2 adds forward compatibility with future versions of the CPIX specification, allowing content owners to benefit from the upcoming CPIX innovations.
"After working with AWS for several years already, we are pleased about the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative and support for SPEKE v2.0," said Ali Hodjat, Vice President Marketing, Intertrust ExpressPlay. "This support directly benefits customers who rely on ExpressPlay DRM to protect their premium OTT streaming services."
ExpressPlay DRM is a key component of the ExpressPlay Media Security Suite, which consists of a cloud-native multi-DRM service, unique direct-to-TV broadcast security, comprehensive anti-piracy services, and an offline multi-DRM platform. ExpressPlay multi-DRM cloud service supports all major DRMs, as well as all major operating systems and adaptive bitrate protocols. It also fulfills MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection specification to fulfil stringent ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K studio licensing requirements for both live and on-demand programming.
Content owners and distributors can use ExpressPlay DRM with AWS Elemental MediaPackage to reliably prepare and protect live video for delivery over the Internet.
Read more about SPEKE version 2.0 on the AWS Media Blog.
Learn more about ExpressPlay DRM at https://www.expressplay.com/.
About Intertrust ExpressPlay
Intertrust ExpressPlay offers robust protection and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of live and VOD content, enhanced by a rich partner ecosystem. The cloud based ExpressPlay Media Security Suite features the world-leading ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay XCA broadcast security solution, and ExpressPlay Anti-Piracy and Watermarking services, with proven scalability in the largest OTT streaming platforms globally. ExpressPlay DRM Offline enables secure streaming of premium content through an offline multi-DRM platform. Additional information is available at http://www.expressplay.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
