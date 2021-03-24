BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interval Fund Tracker announced today the launch of a subscription data service offering complete coverage of all active unlisted closed end funds. The newly launched Premium Plus Membership includes asset growth and performance data, along with downloadable fee comparison tools for both interval funds and tender offer funds.
Interval Fund Tracker has launched an affiliate site to provide additional educational resources on tender offer funds for asset managers and investors: http://www.tenderofferfunds.com
Concurrent with this expansion of product coverage, Interval Fund Tracker released "Fee Structures For Unlisted Closed End Funds," a detailed analysis covering a full range of alternative investment strategies. To access a copy of this report, please visit: http://www.intervalfundtracker.com
"For too long, the unlisted closed end fund sector has suffered from a lack of comprehensive and reliable data sources. Interval Fund Tracker fills a critical industry need by improving transparency in this space," stated Jacob Mohs, Interval Fund Tracker's founder.
About Interval Fund Tracker
Interval Fund Tracker is the leading financial data provider for the unlisted closed end fund sector. Through a network of affiliated websites, we deliver comprehensive industry intelligence and investment research to asset managers, broker-dealers, advisers, and high net worth investors.
