CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- interviewstream (the "Company") announced today that they are now offering their on demand online interviewing solution for free to companies that are not currently using the product during this time of need. The Company is truly grateful for this opportunity to support companies and help hiring teams and candidates stay engaged in the hiring process.
As many employees are now working remotely due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease), the Company is uniquely qualified to support others in their hiring process through their one-way interview solution, on demand. The Company is aware that in order to reduce risks, many employees and candidates in the hiring process are currently restricting their in-person interactions. interviewstream wants to make it easier for businesses and candidates to keep the hiring process in motion by enabling them to continue to engage through online interviewing.
"Over the past two months we have seen a greater than 200% usage increase in on our on demand platform," says Ron Wilson, CEO of interviewstream. "We anticipate companies will increasingly need to manage their interviewing processes remotely, and video interviewing will allow them to keep their hiring teams and candidates engaged and connected safely."
The Company acknowledges that businesses are adjusting to a fluid and rapidly changing work environment and is grateful to be able to help them keep interviewing active and simple. The on demand platform is being offered for free to companies that are not currently using the platform and will make it easier for hiring teams to get a better understanding of the candidates they are hoping to hire. Video interviewing will also allow teams to gain efficiencies in screening and interviewing as they adjust to working remotely.
"As an interviewing technology provider, we want to do everything we can to help hiring teams, candidates and businesses stay connected as companies are impacted by COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease)," says Ron Wilson, CEO of interviewstream. "It's an important part of our culture to help our customers, partners, and the community be successful in any way possible."
About interviewstream
