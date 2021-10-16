THESSALONIKI, Greece, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- interworks.cloud, the leading cloud automation provider that empowers Distributors and Managed Service Providers around the globe, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Acronis #Cyberfit Summit World Tour on October 25-27, in Miami, Florida. The Summit aims to foster MSPs lead the way in Cyber Protection, bringing together top IT channel leaders and practitioners from around the world to discuss the transformational trends and opportunities in cyber protection. interworks.cloud proudly supports Acronis at keeping its MSP partners #CyberFit and will be there to welcome interested parties at both its physical and its virtual booths.
As the most comprehensive cloud solution, the interworks.cloud platform keeps expanding the ecosystems it supports - beyond Microsoft and Google Workspace - through its integration with Acronis Cyber Cloud, enabling service providers to deliver the best cyber protection in an easy, efficient, and secure way. In fact, the interworks.cloud platform provides a holistic service to Acronis Distributors who can automate the process of onboarding new MSPs and manage their business lifecycle. On top of that, interworks.cloud will be launching a brand new automation for Acronis MSPs so that they can easily deliver, provision, bill, and manage Acronis Cyber Protect that will help them outmatch the competition.
The strategic partnership with Acronis becomes stronger and interworks.cloud is excited for sponsoring this year's #CyberFit Summit. Attendees are more than welcome at the company's physical booth (booth #6 at the Expo Hall of the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami) to discuss with experienced cloud experts on how to boost the profitability of their cloud business and watch live demos of our solution. As the event is hybrid, even more of the company's experts will be available for one-on-one discussions and scheduled meetings with our product and sales experts through our virtual booth.
Join us at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami and enhance your MSP business' cyber protection capabilities.
About interworks.cloud: Capitalizing on two decades of experience, interworks.cloud has developed a state-of-the-art cloud brokerage platform that transforms traditional IT service businesses into powerful Cloud Solution Providers. Addressing the needs IT sellers all over the world, the interworks.cloud platform automates key cloud service processes, such as billing, ordering, invoicing, and recurring payments for Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft ESD, Acronis, Google Workspace, and other IaaS and SaaS solutions.
Media Contact
Anastasia Barba, interworks.cloud, +30 6972904648, a.barba@interworks.cloud
SOURCE interworks.cloud