Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Collaborates With PCCW Global To Deliver Submarine Cable Gateway To Europe

- New subsea cable connecting Europe, Africa and Asia to locate termination and interconnection equipment on Interxion's Marseille campus - Collaboration expands access to Digital Realty's PlatformDIGITAL® and PCCW Global's Software Defined Interconnection® platform, Console Connect