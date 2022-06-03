From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.
NAPLES. Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
Intetics Inc. ML & AI algorithms for neural implant insertion received an honorable mention in Health and Software categories. The project was conducted for a medical device company developing innovative therapies for patients suffering from Central Nervous System (CNS) diseases. Within 12 months, the Intetics team implemented an FDA-approved solution so that the client managed to certify the entire hardware and software complex and start selling in US clinics.
The AI & ML-based application allows surgeons to insert the client's neural implant in a much safer and more informed manner – thus giving hope to the millions of people suffering from stroke symptoms.
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
"Intetics engineers are inventing medical devices that reach deep into the body while having less impact on tissues. The goal is to decrease the surgical burden – and one of our clients inspired us for a breakthrough in this field. We are delighted that Intetics AI & ML algorithms project has been recognized as a 2022 World Changing Ideas honoree. The new application we developed helps surgeons navigate neural implant insertion. With the honorable mention by Fast Company, we can spread our client's success story to assist others in dealing with similar innovation driven MedTech challenges. Greatly appreciate this," said Boris Kontsevoi, CEO and President at Intetics.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About Intetics Inc.: Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams' creation, software product quality assessment, and "all-things-digital" solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.
Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.
