NAPLES, Fla., March 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IAOP® announced the annual Global Outsourcing 100® list of the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list was announced and publicly released during the virtual event - OWS22.
The event brought together hundreds of outsourcing buyers, advisors, providers and academics from around the globe to share strategies for success in today's economy.
In its 15th year, The Global Outsourcing 100 includes leaders and rising stars as well as providers and advisors all in one comprehensive list. Also, IAOP will publish and share the additional sub-lists for service provider and advisor applicants throughout the year. The participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.
"It is the 15th time we are included in the top 100 outsourcing companies by IAOP. 2020 was one of the most challenging years in modern history and being included to the list of industry-makers is a great honor for us and a tribute to the hard efforts of all Intetics' professionals and innovators," said Boris Kontsevoi, President and CEO of Intetics Inc. "Thanks IAOP for trusting us all these years. We do believe that tech leaders will help shape the future."
Judging was based on a set of measurable standards as well as an evaluation by a panel of industry-recognized outsourcing leaders.
The 2021 Evaluation Team included:
Daniel Beimborn, Professor, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management
Teresa Harris, COP, Global Supplier Relationship Manager, GE
Mary D. Lewis, Sourcing Manager II, Supply Chain Management, Sprint
Heiko Gewald, Professor, Neu-Ulm University of Applied Sciences
Mark Zammett, COP, former Senior Director, Global Security Assessments, CIGNA
About IAOP
IAOP was born, back in 2005, out of the idea there should be an association not simply for those working in outsourcing, but also that defines outsourcing as a profession in its own right. It was a good idea then, and though the industry and "outsourcing" have evolved into various collaborative approaches, it's a good idea now.
IAOP's unique characteristic—core competency—is its ability to bring together this diverse, highly collaborative and passionate group of individuals and organizations from the provider, advisor and buy-side community and provide the tools, resources and connections they need to succeed.
IAOP is truly an association for the members, by the members.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams, software product quality assessment, and "all-things-digital" solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.
Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team and Remote In-Sourcing, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA) and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on the Predictive Software Engineering framework.
Intetics' core strength is the design of software products in conditions of incomplete specifications. We have extensive industry expertise in Education, Healthcare, Logistics, Life Sciences, Finance, Insurance, Communications, and custom ERP, CRM, Intelligent Automation and Geospatial solutions.
Our advanced software engineering background and outstanding quality management platform, along with an unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment, team building and talent retention, guarantee that our clients receive exceptional results for their projects. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients' expectations, they have been exceeding them for a quarter of a century.
Media Contact
Julia Vorik, Intetics Inc., +1 2392174907 Ext: 2157, j.vorik@intetics.com
