LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTOO is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at INTOO. This year, 89% of employees said it's a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
Certification is earned based on INTOO employee responses to a Trust Index© Survey, which included questions about workplace quality. Subcategories included management, pride in their work, innovation, fairness and inclusivity. In addition, a culture assessment was submitted that provided an overview of INTOO's employee demographics and organizational programs.
Survey findings include:
- 97% of employees say management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders
- 96% of employees say people are treated fairly regardless of their age or gender
- 92% of employees feel deep camaraderie with their team and feel consider that there is a sense of "family" or "team" at the company
- 91% of employees view their individual contributions as being valuable to the organization
- 90% of employees have pride in their team, their team's accomplishments, and expressed their willingness to give extra for the benefit of the team
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that INTOO is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"As a company committed to helping our clients build employee engagement and advancing individual professional development, we take a lot of pride in our 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™," says Yair Riemer, CEO of INTOO. "The success of our business is dependent on our values of speed, collaboration, innovation and caring. We make sure we carry the same values through everything we do internally as well as in our products. Each individual team member is important to our organization, and we recognize the contributions they make every day."
"Joining an organization with such high levels of engagement and a strong sense of community is a dream for any HR professional," says INTOO HR Director, John Torre. "We are proud to confirm that the diversity of our team is a key strength of ours and has helped us establish a strong foundation as we look forward to expanding our team in the coming year."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and transition flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO's focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and career transition solutions. INTOO's award-winning career transition solutions deliver better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing nearly 2.5 times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit INTOO's careers page at: us.intoo.com/careers/
ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
