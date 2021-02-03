LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intoo USA was presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Success category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Sunday night.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Intoo's Coaching Team was awarded the Gold for their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic helping laid-off individuals find meaningful new employment. The Client Success Team was awarded the Bronze award for going above and beyond to deliver for clients during a year that brought unprecedented challenges.
As one judge commented, "Based on the attached customer testimonials, the Intoo team seems to be in the business of changing people's lives. The testimonials were very powerful to fully understand the customer service success that is being claimed."
"Our team members consistently represent our core values of speed, innovation, collaboration, and caring, so it's no surprise that they've received these outstanding awards. This past year our Coaching and Client Success teams proved that no challenge is beyond their reach in their mission to lead candidates to new opportunities," said Yair Riemer, CEO at Intoo USA.
The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.
ABOUT INTOO USA
Intoo USA is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. Intoo's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and outplacement solutions. Intoo's award-winning outplacement solution delivers better results as employees depart an organization, with candidates landing nearly 2.5 times faster than the U.S. national average time it takes to find employment. Schedule a demo to learn more.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
