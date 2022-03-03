LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTOO was presented with two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service March 1 for two categories: Best Use of Technology in Customer Service and Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.
More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and organizations' and individuals' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New categories this year honor excellence in thought leadership in customer service and sales.
As the only outplacement provider to offer on-demand, in-platform job seeker assistance, the 29% increase in its usage over the last two years has proved its importance for today's job seekers. As the world shifted toward a predominantly remote, virtual model, INTOO's outplacement solution was ready to meet the needs of job seekers with an existing forward-thinking platform that was built for ultimate convenience.
In an effort to continually provide job seekers with leading current guidance, the coaching team expanded its expertise through professional development activities addressing COVID-era concerns. This training enables career coaches to identify burnout in job seekers and help them transform it into focused productivity. In addition, coaches can better provide tactics for managing through situations now common in the professional world, such as remote work and remote interviews.
"One of the greatest strengths of our solution is our career coaching team," says INTOO CEO Yair Reimer. "Their empathy and expansive knowledge has helped so many end users of our programs, and our agile technology has made coaching delivery a seamless operation for the tens of thousands of professionals we support every year. I'm proud of our coaches' accomplishments and know they are very deserving of these awards."
"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to build loyalty and engagement throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and career transition solutions. Contact us to learn more.
ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
