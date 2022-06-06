INTOO Receives Yet Another Award in 2022 as Only Outplacement Provider Offering On-Demand Career Coaching
LOS ANGELES , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTOO announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named INTOO a winner in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.
The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.
More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.
INTOO was recognized for Outstanding Achievement of the Year in Customer Success. As the only outplacement provider to offer on-demand career coaching seven days a week, the company saw a 29+ increase in its usage by job seekers during the eligibility period. The coaches, who consistently receive an average 97% satisfaction rating, were especially equipped to guide job seekers during this time, as they completed professional development training for best practices for coaching in a pandemic, including concerns such as career burnout.
"Job seekers are under a lot of stress during their search, and being able to get expert guidance quickly can provide a level of assurance that encourages them to keep going," says INTOO VP of Strategy & Coaching Services, Christa Juenger. "Job seekers often apply for jobs, prep for interviews, and consider offers over the weekend, and the availability of on-demand coaches on those days helps them make a positive first impression and ultimately, land new jobs faster."
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with 20+ years of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. INTOO's focus on personalized coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to build loyalty and engagement throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible candidate experience, career mobility, and career transition solutions. Contact us to learn more.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
