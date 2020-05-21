PHOENIX, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraEdge today announced the launch of privacy-first self-check temperature kiosk, Janus, an enterprise level hardened contactless solution for supporting companies in getting back to business, available for nationwide order and delivery.
As businesses across the country begin to re-open, COVID-19 remains front of mind and public health and privacy are paramount. With the Janus kiosk, companies can comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's daily health check expectations and user privacy with this turn-key contactless, market-ready solution. To meet the highest health, privacy and security standards, Janus leverages Pyramid's Flex kiosk's thermal imaging technology and the Truyo Privacy Rights Platform, an IntraEdge product, powered by Intel®.
Janus' contactless check-in process has four simple steps, so employees and customers can go about their business as usual. This check-in process can be integrated into existing HR systems and can support card scanning and manual inputs as needed.
"As state's begin to re-open, businesses need a safe and secure way to support their employees and customers. Regular temperature checks are one piece of the puzzle," said Dan Clarke, president of IntraEdge products and solutions. "The Janus kiosks are developed as a privacy-first solution to sense temperature and verify identity with maximum convenience and safety. Nothing will be 'normal' about our 'new normal,' but we firmly believe Janus will make a positive difference in the lives and environments of businesses' re-opening through our contactless and secure solution while addressing any privacy concerns."
Integrating the Truyo Privacy Rights Platform into the kiosk ensures transparency and peace of mind for the privacy and security of user data, as well as corporate compliance with global security regulations, like the CCPA and GDPR. Janus only collects temperature values taken using the thermal imaging camera, and this information is immediately encrypted then transmitted to Truyo's highly secure cloud environment. No data is stored on the kiosk itself.
Janus can be installed freestanding, using a wall mount or on a countertop. All touchpoints on Janus are within ADA reach along with an audio interface for visually impaired users.
Janus is available to order nationwide and can be delivered in as little as four weeks of placing an order. To learn more, please visit truyo.com/janus.
About IntraEdge
IntraEdge is a large technology talent, products, services and training organization that functions with the agility of a significantly smaller firm. We provide our clients with the resources and expertise to enhance business performance through technology. We give our people the opportunity to grow in their fields, with the freedom to excel.