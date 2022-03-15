MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intrigma Inc., the leading innovator for clinical staff scheduling software, today announced it has completed the Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II + Health Information Trust Common Security Framework (HITRUST) certification. The certification demonstrates their commitment to the most rigorous security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy standards in handling customer data.
Created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in partnership with the HITRUST, the SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST certification is an internal controls report that captures how a company safeguards customer data and protects their health information. These benchmarks are based on certain Trust Services Criteria: privacy, confidentiality, security, and availability.
Companies that use cloud service providers, use SOC 2 reports in order to assess and address the risks associated with third-party technology services. The SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST compliance certification ensures that Intrigma's customers' data as well as the information of their scheduling ecosystems are protected at all times by strict compliance requirements.
"Our solutions help healthcare professionals and minimize their day-to-day staffing and scheduling processes with ease. This all starts with protecting their data and confidentiality to the highest industry standards by reducing any potential technical disruptions," said Tal Eidelberg, CEO of Intrigma. "In today's digital environment, protecting healthcare institutions from cyber attacks is essential to ensure continuity of high-quality care."
As a SaaS company hosted by Amazon Web Services, Intrigma delivers a centralized, enterprise-grade level of security and control for Intrigma's workforce scheduling users. Intrigma's built-in security architecture enables more secure infrastructure and operations practices to reduce the risk of downtime.
By using Intrigma's workforce scheduling application, clinical teams can centrally control schedules in a secure fashion and integrate with various other clinical IT systems. Through this approach, Intrigma customers are able to better comply with their own security policies and industry regulations.
Intrigma is dedicated to the security and privacy of its customers and has plans for additional certifications and measures in the future. To learn more about Intrigma's commitment to data security and cloud application visit: https://www.intrigma.com/data-security/
About Intrigma
Intrigma Inc. provides software scheduling solutions for physicians, nurses, staff, and other clinical healthcare providers' that enable optimized schedules and deliver cost-effective, quality healthcare. Founded in 2004, Intrigma is used by thousands of medical facilities, including the most prominent names in telemedicine and urgent care, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and physician practices, both nationally and internationally. For more information, please visit http://www.intrigma.com, or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Nicole Sheehey, Intrigma Inc, +1 2123901040 Ext: 101, info@intrigma.com
SOURCE Intrigma Inc