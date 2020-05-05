LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global economy continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the workforce is reacting to the turmoil by considering taking steps to secure their financial independence through business ownership. Wise Business Plans is proud to announce it is now offering turnkey business models with full support to get new business owners up and running fast.
"We know that the world is an uncertain place right now," said Joseph Ferriolo, owner of Wise. "It can be doubly uncertain when your finances and your future are in the hands of someone else. As layoffs and furloughs continue, many people may find that they are suddenly in a position to take charge of their destiny and create the business they've always dreamed about."
Ferriolo said new businesses are also good for the economy.
"Startups that are founded and crafted with solid planning during this unprecedented time will be more prepared to handle ups and downs in the future, and these companies will also provide jobs to the wealth of experienced and highly qualified workers looking for jobs right now,"
The Wise Startups turnkey business-building process is full-service, delivering a ready-to-launch business in as little as four months. Entrepreneurs can choose from six proven business models: eCommerce, Pet Services, Cleaning, Professional Services, Fitness and Delivery.
The process is simple and engaging, from naming and forming the LLC, to creating a business plan to building the website or launching a digital marketing campaign to capture sales.
"We realize the unknown elements of the business start-up process are among the biggest hurdles to small business ownership," said Ferriolo. "We've taken the guesswork and the stress out of the process. With Wise Startups, you share your vision, and we build a business that makes it a reality. It's that simple.
To learn more about the process, visit www.WiseBusinessPlans.com/wise-startups.
