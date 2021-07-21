PORTLAND, Ore., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alma Student Information System (SIS) proudly introduces the Alma App Center for third party program integration management.
Created to give learning communities agency to integrate mission-critical third-party applications with Alma's platform, this self-serve tool can shorten the implementation period by weeks or more, ensuring users are prepared well in advance of the first day of school. Alma's App Center takes the guesswork out of third-party integrations, simplifying the entire user experience and empowering users to successfully set up and support their preferred integrations – without needing a data expert – from start to finish.
Alma's Vendor Library is front-loaded with dozens of schools' most commonly used third-party applications. Searchable within the Vendor Library, administrators select their desired applications fitted with an installation template that allows the integration to configure to the school's settings, and work right out of the box. Once completed, users enable the integration by selecting which schools' files and data to share and how often the information is updated by Alma, easily viewable (and tested) right in the Integrations Dashboard. For users who do not see their vendor represented, Alma can easily add to the library and work to ensure all formatting and content is correct.
The Integrations Dashboard gives users direct visibility into both the setup and day-to-day use of the applications, allowing for any modifications and reducing mistakes. Here, admins and data coordinators take complete control of the entire integration process, choosing exactly what information is being shared with Alma, how often, and where.
App Center's file editor gives users control over the content and format of files so that they can achieve their integration's unique needs when the standard template isn't a perfect fit. Errors that may arise are brought to the attention of administrators with detailed information to identify and fix issues before they affect instruction.
Alma continues to build features to meet the unique needs of every learning community, and on a platform that users of every tech level can understand. Users no longer have to compromise their choice in SIS in favor of a third-party application that is central to their school function – a critical component of Alma's evolution as the all-around SIS solution. The App Center joins Alma's Navigator and the platform's simplified data import/update processes to fully realize a seamless SIS onboarding process – eliminating the mystery of integrations, and providing Alma users with agency and transparency.
About Alma Technologies, Inc.
Alma builds critical SIS tooling that significantly improves school operations and empowers educators to foster better student outcomes – so we can create the greatest generation of educators, so that they can create the greatest generation of students.
Alma provides a flexible, scalable solution that can work for any district or school, and any budget.
Empower Progress. Spark Potential.
To learn more about Alma visit http://www.GetAlma.com or contact info@GetAlma.com.
