- Bitcoin Zero is an ERC-20 token delivering Bitcoin with net zero emissions (carbon neutral). - This is accomplished via a wrapper that combines a single Bitcoin with the retiring of 10 tonnes of CO(2) from REDD+ rainforest projects certified by Verra and other international standard agencies each time a Bitcoin Zero is minted. - This breakthrough is possible now that Universal Carbon (UPCO2) is available to anyone who wants to build upon the world's first tradable carbon token.