LOS ANGELES, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2013, Auris is a team of friends, engineers, audio geeks, designers, and explorers who came together to develop audio solutions to enhance modern life and simplify music listening. To date, Auris has now developed three core audio appliances; Amplify, BeamIt and now bluMe HD. Each one features a unique design, setting, and purpose, allowing you to enhance the way you listen to your music, and bluMe HD is designed to introduce a digital solution to your existing high fidelity audio system.
They've found that their existing high fidelity audio systems often don't pair well with smartphones or other modern devices we store digital music on, and so they developed bluMe HD, a bluetooth audio receiver that can make any audio system wireless. Designed with high fidelity Qualcomm aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, and AAC decoders, this device offers audiophile grade 384kHz/32bit DAC for superior, unsampled playback. Auris paid specific attention to background noise that can get transmitted through bluetooth signals and engineered the codec to reduce it, resulting in a listening experience with higher quality than a CD. Traditional bluetooth signals can also introduce latency issues when using your audio system to view video, resulting in the sound and video becoming misaligned and ruining lip sync. With aptX Low Latency, they were able to reduce this delay to under 40 milliseconds, down from the 170-270 milliseconds found in other bluetooth audio codecs.
Additionally, Auris worked hard to ensure that bluMe HD could be set up quickly and easily, with no need for an app or a connection to your wi-fi network, and without requiring any modifications to your existing setup. They also wanted to ensure maximum flexibility for users of bluMe HD, and included a high gain antenna which can support long streaming from as far as 100 feet away and reach several rooms in the home at once. This superior wireless solution offers over three times as much range as a regular adapter, and is designed to eliminate audio dropouts, meaning you won't randomly lose quality. With bluMe HD you'll be in control of all your audio like never before, with the ability to enjoy your favorite music streaming service, podcast, or internet radio station with hi-fi audio quality and the flexibility of a wireless connection, without hassle or complicated setup.
Auris is proud of what they've accomplished and are continuing to explore the many ways that wireless technologies can enhance how users enjoy content without sacrificing audio quality. Auris believes that bluMe HD is the latest example of this, and are pleased to announce it is now available for purchase directly from their site for $119.00 in two distinct colors, black and silver. All orders include free worldwide shipping and are shipped within 24 hours, and are granted a 1-year limited warranty, with terms available here.
