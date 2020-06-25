CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The modern workplace is undergoing a virtual transformation that has brought employee mental wellness into focus as a priority within global business culture. One-third of Americans have experienced high levels of psychological distress at some point during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Chill Anywhere, the first customizable meditation platform built for global businesses, today reports that since March, it has seen thousands of employees at businesses across 37 countries log more than 16,000+ minutes of meditation.
Created by the minds behind the successful Chicago-based mediation studio Chill, the Chill Anywhere platform provides guided, customizable meditation video practices for professionals through their employer or organization. With themes ranging from general topics like introduction to mindfulness, to more specific topics like leadership and stress management, these sessions are designed to benefit participants' professional and personal well-being. Each meditation and mindfulness practice is accessible to everyone, no prior experience with meditation needed.
"The time is now for employers to think about ways to support employee mental health as the world continues to adapt to new work environments in this surreal moment," said Laura Sage, CEO and Founder of Chill Anywhere. "Chill Anywhere was built to help employers seamlessly integrate the numerous and proven benefits of meditation into a work environment for less stressful lives and provide a way to immediately measure its impact on their workforce."
Chill Anywhere has a back-end analytics dashboard that provides employers with a mood tracker that anonymously measures employee happiness over time. The analytics can be segmented by departments in order to identify trends, and shape future organizational strategies.
Chill Anywhere features include:
- LIVE + ON-DEMAND CONTENT: Chill Anywhere provides mindfulness video content that can be live streamed or accessed on-demand anytime, anywhere. Chill Anywhere also customizes programs to meet the unique needs of each organization, providing participants with content that is relevant and applicable to their workplace.
- MINDFULNESS IN UNDER 10 MINUTES: Chill Anywhere includes simple, practical, easy-to-implement tactics participants can use right away in every session. Many of the sessions are under 10 minutes.
- PROGRESS TRACKING + INSIGHTS: Participants and managers can track moods changes before and after each session and monitor progress over time. Managers can use these insights to create actionable initiatives to keep teams engaged and thriving.
The School of the Art Institute, McDermot Will & Emery, Deloitte, Mondelez and PepsiCo are among the organizations that have already turned to Chill to bring more mindfulness to the workplace. Initial data has shown that workforces, in aggregate, always feel better after participating in a Chill session. The company's technology platform provides room for expanding into other areas of wellness and user engagement. Chill Anywhere is available to download on iOS and Google Play starting at $19.99 a month for individuals. Corporations interested in developing a custom wellness program can contact info@chillanywhere.com for more information.
About Chill Anywhere
Founded in 2017, Chill Anywhere's mission is to make it a little easier for people to live less stressed, more mindful lives through both live and digital experiences. Download the app iOS and Google Play. For more information visits www.chillanywhere.com or contact info@chillanywhere.com. Follow @chillanywhere.