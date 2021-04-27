NEWARK, Del., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capturing the email address of a website visitor is the basic step to convert a prospect and more than 74% of marketers prefer web forms for it. Today there are multiple applications and websites available for creating appealing lead capture forms but one common feature they lack is in-built filters to highlight invalid email addresses in real-time. Lack of email verification features can turn the utility of such forms dubious, but not anymore.
Unlike any other email verification tool, Clearout's advanced email verification technology can be seamlessly integrated with any lead capture form without any coding skills. This has been made possible by Clearout's features like - JavaScript Widget and Wordpress Plugin.
Why Do Lead Capture Forms Need An Email Verifier?
Bad leads and inaccurate data affect the bottom line of 88% of organisations causing them to lose 12%-15% of their revenues. No matter the size of the businesses and website traffic, such low-quality data can lead to
- Bad business decisions,
- Misleading CRM reports,
- Inaccurate sales forecasting,
- Poor campaign performance,
- Unrecoverable damage to the sender domain & IP reputation,
- and low-quality customer service for all.
With the integration of email verification service in lead capture forms, a user can avoid the entry of bad/low-quality leads, improve the data quality and for a consistent revenue growth.
Embedding Clearout Email Verifier In Any Lead Capturing Form
Keeping in mind the requirements and needs of multiple users, mentioned below are ways of carrying out real-time verification with Clearout to avoid fraudulent activities before they start.
1. WordPress Forms - Real-time verification with Clearout WordPress Plugin
Clearout WordPress plugin seamlessly integrates with all popular form-based plugins on WordPress to validate the email addresses in real-time. The plugin is developed to perform 20+ refined real-time validation checks to determine the current status of each email address.
Use of Clearout WordPress will ensure to:
- Accept valid email addresses only
- Accept business/work email address only
- Prevent all fraudulent signups from temporary/disposable/throw away email addresses
- Block free email address provider like gmail.com / yahoo.com / hotmail.com on demand
- Remind genuine users of their email if there are some typos.
2. Any Online Lead Capturing Form - Real-Time Verification With Clearout JavaScript Widget
Clearout Javascript Widget comes in handy for non-developers to easily integrate real-time verification to all kinds of online forms in just 2 steps:
- Create a client-side app
- Insert the code snippet provided anywhere in the closing body tag
The JavaScript widget has been developed in a manner that it seamlessly integrates with all popular lead capturing forms like HubSpot, Unbounce, Convertful, Leadpages etc.
3. Clearout API - Server-side Validation With Minimal Coding Skills
Clearout Email Validation API allows creating custom integrations to add email verification to any part of your software application. Successful email verification provides response status values which are primarily categorized as either Valid, Invalid, Unknown or Catch-All. The generated response will also contain the sub-status code for the given status results to determine the expected bounce rate. The countless ways and opportunities of Clearout API integration on existing applications can help in reducing the cost of list maintenance while improving ROI too.
4. Google ReCAPTCHA
Google ReCAPTCHA can be activated on any online form to offer protection from fraud and abuse. It uses advanced algorithms and adaptive CAPTCHAs to keep automated software from engaging in abusive activities on web pages. It does this, letting your valid users pass through with ease.
These are a few ways to integrate the Clearout Email Verifier in your existing application & lead-capture forms. Rewarded with the quickest response time Clearout can help you reduce the cost of list maintenance together with improving the ROI of your email marketing campaigns.
About Clearout
Clearout is an advanced email validation and verification service with 98%+ accuracy, faster turnaround, and ease-of-use features. It has been declared as a leader by G2, with over 400 million+ emails already verified; more than 15 million emails IDs are verified per day to remove abuse, spam traps, temporary and invalid addresses and help multi-sized businesses to capture the legitimate prospects, keeping away all negative aspects that can hamper emails from getting delivered. Also, Clearout's email verification integrations with all major ESPs, CRM, and marketing platforms help to automate the verification process. 'Clearout for Google Sheets' is another popular feature wherein Clearout is available as an 'add-on' on Google Sheets. With this feature, you can verify and validate email addresses directly on Google sheets and maintain a clean database at a lower price and minimum efforts. Clearout has established an international presence with 15K+ clients and with multiple cloud deployment options for enterprises to provide best-in-class security.
