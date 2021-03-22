CHICAGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kokomo Solutions, Inc., a national leader in safety and incident management, today announced Vaxtrax, technology to help government agencies, businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions more rapidly, safely and efficiently deploy and manage their vaccine programs. Today, international, federal, state and local agencies, pharmaceutical companies and nonprofits nationwide are using Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™ technology specifically for managing daily screening, COVID-19 cases, and vaccine administration, including Reata Pharmaceutical, BMW North America, The Cheesecake Factory and more.
Now that safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available, every country, state and city is rapidly establishing vaccination programs to get shots in the arms of billions of people. However, many don't have the technology structure in place to handle the complexity, speediness and scale necessary for vaccine management. Governments are also partnering with private sector companies to help manage this mass vaccination effort, and these businesses need the same technology infrastructure to help deliver safe, efficient and effective vaccine administrations and programs.
"COVID19Tracker™ is helping organizations with case management, and collecting daily screening around COVID-19. It's natural to have vaccination and testing organized to truly provide a holistic grip on the risk management challenges today and tomorrow." Daniel Lee, CEO of Kokomo Solutions, Inc.
Some of use cases of the Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™ platform, including mobility solutions, incident management, analytics and integration capabilities are; Businesses, personnel, retailers, customers, schools, and residents can benefit from Vaxtrax with personalized communications for monitoring and a reminder if needed, accessible from any device. Vaxtrax will also let people choose to share their vaccination or health status, which can help bring employees back to offices, kids back in school, concertgoers back to music venues and sports fans back to stadiums safely.
Government agencies can use Vaxtrax to monitor their vaccination progress with data and insights, which helps enable them to maximize their program effectiveness. This includes making data-driven decisions based on community health needs. And, with integration capabilities in Vaxtrax, these agencies can bring data from all relevant systems together within the platform, ensuring vaccine data is managed and tracked in one place.
Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™ enables communities, education institutions, and workplaces the ability to not only collect, notify, manage but also provide predictive analysts so you can prepare and make a more informed decision. In 2020, the Kokomo24/7® Safety Cloud™ is powering the COVID19Tracker™ which has been helping over 55 global and national organizations with complex business and operational needs. For more information on Kokomo Solutions, please visit https://www.kokomo247.com.
