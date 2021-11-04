CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decasonic, the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation, today announces Decasonic Labs, an innovation generator that collaborates with high-potential technical developers to bring their earliest product ideas to life, positioning them for strategic capital investment and long term growth.
Decasonic Labs is led by Allister Lam, a former 21-year engineering leader, big data pioneer, and cloud innovator at Google and DoubleClick with deep expertise in rapid prototyping and scaling. Allister's leadership at Decasonic Labs is to guide technologists and founders across every stage of maturity, from helping them refine early concepts, to building and testing prototypes, to eventually launching and scaling disruptive, world-changing applications that drive positive global outcomes with vast economic benefit.
"Our mission at Decasonic Labs is to transform blockchain ideas into world changing innovations at unprecedented speed," said Allister Lam, CTO and Venture Partner at Decasonic. "In my previous role at Google, I brought innovative technologies to market by driving product excellence around prototypes, and discovering product market fit and scaling growth. At Decasonic, we're uniquely positioned to bring the best minds with the best ideas, and transform them fast."
In October, Decasonic announced its debut $20 million Disruptive Innovation Venture and Digital Assets Fund. The fund invests in pre-seed and seed-stage companies and token projects with disruptive technologies in blockchain, digital assets, gaming, metaverses, NFTs, and Web3.
"Allister has superpowers in technology and prototypes. He is able to connect with technical founders and accelerate our shared technical approaches on how to win in the complex and fast-developing blockchain infrastructure," said Paul Hsu, CEO and founder of Decasonic. "Coding as a founder is often a lonely process. Allister is building a trusted community of accomplished coding leaders. We exist to collaborate on their big ideas, accelerate development and help founders unleash their fullest potential."
About Decasonic
Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation. We draw on our decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, we've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of our fund. Visit http://www.decasonic.com to learn more.
