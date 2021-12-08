SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devrims - a Managed Cloud Hosting Platform has just announced its global launch and officially steps into the Managed Cloud Hosting industry by bringing advanced & revolutionizing features that can become a game-changer for the industry.
The new entrant in the web hosting industry claims its platform is engineered keeping adaptation, and quick integrations of future technologies in mind. Devrims promises scalability and fluid integration with a click of a button, making it stand out from its competitors. Devrims is fully capable of quickly rolling out the new changes and providing the option to use the new development technologies with a click on the users' preferred cloud infrastructure (Amazon Web Services and DigitalOcean).
The managed cloud hosting provider offers its users complete flexibility by allowing them to install their desired TECH Stacks and multiple additional services like MongoDB, ElasticSearch, Redis, etc., in a server as per their unique set of requirements. The one-click feature of the platform automatically installs, configures, and optimizes the TECH Stacks and services based on application type and version. The auto-suggest feature of the platform is beneficial for non-technical users to create and manage the server and host their websites in a few clicks.
"While fulfilling the varying technological requirements of our previous customers to host their web applications on a cloud server in accordance with their specific set of requirements, we always felt the industry's need for a hosting platform where the users decide the specifics of a web hosting environment best suited for their web applications. A Hosting Platform that enables the users to create & deploy scalable, reliable, and highly available cloud servers with the option to automatically install, configure and optimize different TECH Stacks for web application deployment; hence we developed Devrims." – said Devrims Founder and CEO, Atiq Uz Zama
The US-based managed cloud hosting provider talks about freedom and flexibility being the heart of its product, enabling users to sculpt a web hosting environment for themselves which they deem feasible for their web apps, contradicting the freedom existing web hosting providers lack by offering pre-configured services, leaving little to no room for the end-user to choose what's best for them.
Devrims empowers the users by providing the freedom to use the technology without any limitations. It gives users the option to host unlimited applications on one server and simultaneously use different PHP versions for other applications on the same server. Devrims users can install additional services like choosing their preferred server-level caching services, creating unlimited databases, adding unlimited domain names in one application, a free SSL certificate for every domain name added in users' web applications, and much more.
Devrims also offers 24/7 technical chat support, ticket assistance, and one free website migration per server.
With their newly launched PaaS (Platform-as-a-service), Devrims has announced in their Blog that they give every new user a free trial of 6 days. Their pay-as-you-go pricing model for paid users is convenient & straightforward. The end-user is only charged based on the server usage on an hourly basis at the end of the month without any additional charges.
