End-to-End Decision Automation

 By FlexRule Pty Ltd

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexRule, listed amongst the 10 Australian SaaS Companies to Watch in 2021 presents FlexRule X, the next-gen end-to-end decision automation platform delivers the perfect combination of rule-based decisioning, human workflow, machine learning, and decision robotics for leaders to improve the quality and speed of their key business decisions.

FlexRule X is the most advanced and comprehensive end-to-end decision automation platform packed with powerful capabilities required for automating business decisions. FlexRule is giving early access to the platform for you to explore all these features and more.

  • AutoML module to build and productionalize Machine Learning (ML) models with no or less data science skills or experience
  • Business rules mining to extract and build business decision from data
  • Single click deployment of business decisions to 3 main cloud providers: Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud
  • Built-in and seamless integration with GIT to enable team collaboration
  • More Data and Apps integration (i.e., Google Workspace, LinkedIn, Twitter and 2FA Security token) for more capable and smarter bots
  • New and modern UI and UX for the best User Experience

FlexRule X platform democratizes decision automation and enables leaders to use the right AI technology for the right problem, thus ensuring success, maximizing ROI of automation initiatives, and delivering real business values. It empowers business, operation, and technology leaders to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions that are influenced by infinite and frequent changes in regulated environments.

About FlexRule

FlexRule™ Advanced Decision Management Suite—a powerful, low-code, unified platform, architected for the businesses to make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware decisions—enabling organizations to automate end-to-end operational decisions and tactical business decisions across business rules, processes, data, analytics, and robotics. With customers ranging from start-ups to large enterprises to government agencies, FlexRule has delivered game-changing business results across many industries such as Finance, Healthcare, Energy, insurance, banking, telecom, security & risk management, technology & consulting, and supply chain & logistics.

Website: www.flexrule.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/flexrule

