CHICAGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart water bottle pioneer HidrateSpark announced today the release of HidrateSpark STEEL. This next-generation rechargeable insulated stainless steel smart water bottle offers the most advanced technology and design to help you track hydration and maintain healthy habits.
The HidrateSpark STEEL is a culmination of five years of design and technology innovation, customer feedback, research, and experience. With its rich custom features, the HidrateSpark STEEL enables you to keep track of your daily hydration goals with glowing bottle reminders showing when it's time to drink as well as App and watch notifications.
HidrateSpark STEEL features completely redesigned sensing technology through a powerful rechargeable smart LED sensor puck that seamlessly integrates into the bottom of the bottle. With improved advanced sensing technology, these features eliminate the need for a sensor stick and battery replacements. 360 bottle combinations allow you to make this smart water bottle your very own, including two different sizes, five colors, Chug or Straw lids and a variety of glow colors — including rainbow, white, blue, green, pink and red — all controlled through the free downloadable HidrateSpark App.
Through HidrateSpark's proprietary Hydration Equation, the HidrateSpark App and bottle work in tandem to calculate a unique daily hydration goal for every person, based on key physiological and biological factors, as well as other inputs such as elevation, weather, and exercise.
The HidrateSpark App connects via Bluetooth and displays live hydration metrics right in the palm of your hand. Through the App, users can also change the frequency, color, pattern, and fine-tune their reminders and coaching through the App notification settings. The App also includes a "Find My Bottle" feature so you can easily track where you last synced up your bottle making lost bottles a thing of the past.
"It is estimated that more than 75% of people are chronically dehydrated contributing to problems with high blood pressure, heart disease, and kidney function among other complications like cognition, productivity, sleep, and energy levels," said Coleman Iverson, Co-CEO of HidrateSpark. "We are thrilled to launch the most advanced stainless steel hydration tracker. Our hydration system is the easiest and most convenient way to realize the improved benefits of health and wellness."
Since launching in 2015, HidrateSpark has empowered a community of more than 600,000 users to live a better life through proper hydration. HidrateSpark bottles not only have an impact on wellbeing but also improve environmental impact and sustainability. Since launch, HidrateSpark customers have saved the planet from the waste of more than 27 million plastic water bottles. Only one in five plastic bottles are recycled annually so the rest end up in our oceans and landfills. Everyday HidrateSpark customers use their bottles, they join the company in its mission to reduce plastic waste and protect our environment and our oceans from plastic pollution.
HidrateSpark STEEL is crafted with high-quality, light, and durable stainless steel. Its vacuum-insulated stainless steel design keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and prevents condensation. Thanks to this new and improved version, you can now easily fill your bottle with ice and keep your drink colder longer—two top requests from HidrateSpark's loyal fans.
With five vibrant color combinations, the HidrateSpark STEEL comes in 17oz ($59.99) or 21oz ($64.99) with Straw or Chug lid options. It is now available for pre-order online at https://hidratespark.com/products/hidratespark-steel. The HidrateSpark App is available as a free download on the Apple App or Google Play Store.
To join HidrateSpark's community of wellness-minded individuals and experience life fully hydrated, find HidrateSpark at www.hidratespark.com or on social @HidrateSpark.
The founders of Hidrate, Inc. created HidrateSpark in 2015 out of passion and necessity to harness the power of good design and technology and apply it to help people live healthier. The company rapidly grew through a wildly successful top 1% Kickstarter campaign and has since grown into the leading brand in the smart water bottle category, powering Mayo Clinic research studies, and making a splash on the Today Show, CNBC, Forbes, TechCrunch, Mashable, Business Insider, and many more.
