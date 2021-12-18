PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pantera Tools is launching a new, direct invoicing feature for current users to consolidate the systems used to run their business. Those who have started their free trial of a Pantera Tools subscription will have access to the new feature directly in their account. By activating the new feature, users will receive convenient payment processing options provided through our partnership with PaySimple, an EverCommerce company. PaySimple enables Pantera Tools to create and send invoices, and track payments within one system.
"We are thrilled to offer invoicing and payment processing for our customers. Our partnership with PaySimple allows us to launch our first piece in the final phase of our new Job Costing module, completing our suite of Project Management products. Beyond offering the world's best Bid Management product, we are excited to see our customers access more features to help save time and cost on their projects. Here at Pantera Tools, we will continue to pursue our goal of offering the best construction technology solutions at a cost below the rest", said DeWayne Adamson, Founder, and CEO of Pantera Tools.
The Invoicing and Payment Processing features bring Pantera Tools one step closer to providing General Contractors and Subcontractors the ability to consolidate all of their project management, invoicing, field tracking, and document storage within one software, at a fraction of the cost.
"We are excited to draw on our experience in the construction and contractor industries to support Pantera's customers with this new, seamless invoicing feature that makes their lives easier and increases convenience for their customers," said Jamie Chomas, VP of Integrated Payments at PaySimple.
About Pantera Tools:
Pantera Tools is made from a team of experienced construction-loving tech nerds who help construction professionals maximize their opportunities and wins through customized and easy-to-use bid, project, and communication management tools, as well as their network. For more information, visit https://www.panteratools.com/subcontractors-enterprise/
About PaySimple:
PaySimple, an EverCommerce solution, is the leading payment management solution for service-based businesses, powering the cashflow of over 20,000 companies in the United States. PaySimple partners with businesses to drive growth with flexible payment and billing solutions such as credit card, debit card, ACH transfers, recurring billing, and online payment, and offers personalized customer service to suit their unique and varied needs. PaySimple offers an all-in-one payment, billing, and customer management solution. For more information visit http://www.paysimple.com.
About EverCommerce:
EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications. Learn more at evercommerce.com.
