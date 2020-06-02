SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpack, the popular WordPress security and performance solution developed by Automattic, is announcing the global launch of Jetpack Scan, an automated malware and vulnerability scanning solution specifically for WordPress websites.
Security is an essential part of maintaining modern websites. Hackers, viruses, and malware can bring down sites, either temporarily or permanently, and they're always evolving. Small business owners generally don't have time or expertise to address these threats, and site downtime stops the flow of traffic and revenue.
Stay one step ahead of hackers and threats
Jetpack Scan is the latest evolution in WordPress security from Jetpack. "It's like having a security guard monitoring your site," says Paolo Belcastro, Head of Product for Jetpack. "You can rest easy knowing that someone's watching out for you 24/7. And if we find any threats, you'll receive an instant email alert so you can fix it right away and get back to running your business. We can even repair the majority of security threats for you with just one click."
Check your status on an all-new interface
"Even the best security tools can become useless if they require advanced skills to configure complicated settings. That's why it was so important for us to build an accessible and streamlined service. We're proud to announce a fresh, dedicated interface for Jetpack Scan on Jetpack.com. It will be the central hub for managing all your Jetpack Security products," says Filipe Varela, of Jetpack Design. You can scan your website, check the results, respond to issues, and, when combined with Jetpack Backup, quickly restore your site to working order all in one place. Here are just a few of Jetpack Scan's features:
Automated daily scanning: Set it and forget it. Jetpack will automatically check your site for malware and other vulnerabilities.
Instant email notifications: If Jetpack finds any problems, we send an instant alert so they can be addressed immediately.
One-click fixes: Just press a button and Jetpack will fix the majority of known malware problems so sites get back up and running.
Offsite servers: Scanning takes place on Jetpack's servers, which keeps things running quickly and allows site owners to access scan results even if your website is completely down.
Seamless integration with Jetpack Backup: Combine Jetpack Scan and Jetpack Backup for more flexibility and power to fix or fully restore sites when they're down or have been hacked.
Protect websites without any technical knowledge
Jetpack Scan was built specifically for WordPress site owners and its simple, powerful interface allows you to keep tabs on everything without being a security expert. In one, centralized location, site owners can review scan results, fix problems, and restore backups. No experience needed.
And site owners can rest easy knowing a team of security experts have their back. The Jetpack Support team is unrivaled and always available to help.
Jetpack monitors millions of WordPress sites every day. We identify the latest security threats first, so we can better protect your site. Business owners have a long list of to-do items without considering website security. With Jetpack Scan, sites are guarded at all times.
For a limited time, Jetpack Scan is available for just $7 per month, which is 30% off the regular price. Get an annual subscription for $70, and get 30% off plus two months free.
Learn more about Jetpack Scan at Jetpack.com.
ABOUT AUTOMATTIC
Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Tumblr, Jetpack, and enterprise WP VIP, and we're a fully distributed company, with more than 1,100 employees in 76 countries speaking 93 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more, go to automattic.com.