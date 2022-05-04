New Website Offers Free, Customizable Online Jigsaw Puzzles For Daily Mental Workout
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the emergence of online games and mobile apps taking the internet by storm, a new option has launched for jigsaw puzzle lovers across the globe. This new platform, Jigsaw, has quickly become the largest database for online jigsaw puzzles, offering free, customizable puzzles that can be tailored to different experience levels. Founded by Jess Lawrence, Jigsaw is available now at https://jigsaw.game.
Jigsaw offers numerous valuable features for online jigsaw puzzle lovers, including a jigsaw explorer feature that allows users to search for a puzzle based on their preferred theme, such as flowers, trees or rainbows. If you can't find your perfect puzzle, you can create your own by uploading a photo directly from your phone or computer. One a puzzle is selected, players can select a size of their preference, ranging from just a handful of pieces to hundreds. Users can move pieces around with their mouse until they find the fitting pieces. Games can be paused if players need to step away, and the site offers an option to turn the sound features on or off.
In addition to the core website, Jigsaw allows users to sign up for its daily email newsletter to directly receive new puzzles each day. This helps to provide variety for users interested in both the fun and mental workout that comes with daily jigsaw puzzles. The website also offers a blog for players to learn more about jigsaw puzzles and teaches users how to create their own.
"In addition to being a fun way to spend free time, online jigsaw puzzles help users keep their mind sharp," said Lawrence. "I've always loved finding new jigsaw puzzles to challenge myself, so it was a no-brainer to create a website that would bring my creations to the masses. I hope users enjoy the puzzles as much as I do."
About Jigsaw
