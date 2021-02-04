COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PriceAdvantage, a patented software solution that helps retailers optimize and manage fuel prices, then automatically executes price changes to the POS, pumps, and price signs, announced today a new subscription service - Market Share Business Intelligence.
This cloud-based solution provides critical market share data, including visit counts for both company stores and for the competition. Convenience retailers can now make better decisions for their entire convenience store business – not just fuel – based on reliable data. Retailers can learn strategic market information, such as their market share and outlet share relative to the competition, how customer visits fluctuate by day of the week, and which markets are saturated and those that are underserved.
"Our customers' business decisions are becoming more data driven every year, and they have expressed a desire for reliable and accurate market share data," shared Chip Stadjuhar, CEO of Skyline Products. "This new Market Share Business Intelligence offering will help retailers quickly discover how market vari¬ables, including store promotions, pricing, and seasonal trends, impact customer behavior. They can even compare site visits to those of coffee shops, quick serve restaurants, and any other place of business they would consider a competitor or a point of interest."
Market Share Business Intelligence provides competitive intelligence, site performance data, and site selection information. Customers can subscribe as a stand-alone resource for the entire business line, use alongside their existing fuel pricing software, or combine with PriceAdvantage Fuel Pricing Software for even more insight. It is offered as a SaaS solution with no IT resources required.
To learn more about Market Share Business Intelligence by PriceAdvantage and how it can make a significant financial impact on store profits, visit http://www.priceadvantage.com/market-share-business-intelligence.
About PriceAdvantage
PriceAdvantage creates Software to Fuel Your Pricing StrategyTM. Our easy-to-use, highly configurable solution allows fuel marketers to execute their unique fuel pricing strategy faster and more accurately by reducing manual processes and human errors. PriceAdvantage enables customers to make rapid, informed fuel pricing decisions based on their unique business rules, then automatically post new prices to their POS systems, fuel pumps and price signs, and then receive price change confirmation – all in just minutes. PriceAdvantage is singularly focused on fuel pricing software and is a division of a privately held U.S. company, Skyline Products, which produces software solutions and thousands of American-made gas price and transportation signs annually. Learn more at http://www.priceadvantage.com.
