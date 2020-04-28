OMAHA, Neb., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Roger™ LLC (Roger) announces its launch as a new, independent technology company that provides modern digital tools for shippers and carriers in the dry bulk truck freight industry.
Historically, dry bulk freight shipping has relied on manual paper processes and proprietary systems that lead to inefficiencies across the supply chain, costing shippers and carriers time and money. With these challenges in mind, Roger assembled a group of widely known dry bulk truck freight shippers who worked alongside more than 200 trucking companies to design a revolutionary platform accessible to shippers and carriers across the industry.
Initial charter members include five seasoned shippers—The Andersons, Inc., Cargill, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Koch Fertilizer and The Scoular Company—and a leading agricultural technology company, Bushel. Together, they account for more than 1 million loads annually through their networks. They share the vision and dedication to apply their distinct capabilities to advance an innovative network that will bring value to both shippers and carriers, as well as the ability to quickly bring significant load volume to the platform, which is key to Roger's success. At launch, Jeff Schreiner, Scoular CIO, will transition to serve as CEO for Roger.
"While trucking and agricultural technology have made significant advances in recent years, the bulk freight shipping process has remained outdated and inconsistent," Schreiner noted. "Working with this team allowed us to build technology that can be used across the entire industry, giving trucking companies the ability to digitally track each interaction throughout a haul, then electronically request payment. With Roger, carriers and shippers also get real-time information about the status and location of all their current loads, driving significant efficiencies."
Roger's app and desktop dashboard will help solve real-world shipping challenges through original, easy-to-use features for shippers and carriers, including:
- Paperless ticket capture: Drivers simply snap a photo of a load ticket, and it's saved in the app.
- Real-time shipment status: Roger users automatically receive updates when a trucker uploads critical load/unload data on the desktop dashboard.
- Fast digital payment processing: Once a haul is complete, carriers may request payment directly from shippers within the app.
- Integrations with major industry ERPs: This allows for seamless data integration.
- FieldDirect™: This feature provides a real-time, visual look at where loads are at any time.
- Digital freight marketplace: Carriers can quickly find and book loads and identify backhaul opportunities to reduce or eliminate deadhead mileage.
A feature-rich, industrywide rollout is expected in late 2020. Until then, the platform is active and will expand use across carriers associated with initial charter members. The Roger app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store or Google Play.
To learn more about Roger, please visit RogerThat.com.
About Roger LLC
Roger LLC builds digital tools that help carriers unlock the power of their bulk freight networks. Roger creates speed and transparency by digitizing the entire shipping process, from dispatch to payment. The technology company was initially funded by six agribusiness companies, working alongside carriers, to create tools that can modernize communication across the industry. Initial charter members include The Andersons, Inc., Bushel, Cargill, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., Koch Fertilizer and The Scoular Company. Learn more at RogerThat.com.