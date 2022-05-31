REDCOM Sigma 3.1 is now available and includes UX improvements, conference enhancements, and two major new features: the C2 Console app and TSM talk group support.
VICTOR, N.Y., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM Laboratories is proud to announce a major new release of Sigma, version 3.1. In addition to UX improvements and conference enhancements, Sigma 3.1 includes two major new features: The REDCOM C2 Console app and TSM talk group support.
REDCOM Sigma is a complete software-based Command & Control solution with voice, video, chat, and conferencing. REDCOM Sigma® increases the warfighter's operational flexibility while reducing size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements at the tactical edge. In 2020 the U.S. Army chose REDCOM Sigma® as the C2 platform for its modernization programs because it is standards-based, transport-agnostic, and interoperable with existing systems. REDCOM Sigma enables warfighters to configure, manage, and control their C2 communication capabilities — including VoIP, video, chat, and radio interoperability — directly through an intuitive and easy-to-use interface. Sigma is already deployed in multiple programs within the US Army and US Air Force.
New in Sigma 3.1 is the REDCOM C2 Console, which provides a single pane of glass for monitoring and controlling all comms, including IP and RF endpoints. The REDCOM C2 Console can work with any Sigma® reachable endpoint, such as a SIP device, an analog phone via a SIP trunk, or radio voice net.
The C2 console's intuitive UI requires very little training, enabling new users to get up-to-speed in minutes. The operator can listen to any conversation across multiple devices and talk groups, and can also build patches on-the-fly simply by dragging and dropping these connections together.
The new TSM talk group support enables Sigma to interoperate with all talk groups on a TSM Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET). TSM radio talk groups can be bridged to other TSM talk groups, radio nets, or IP endpoints.
Alongside the release of Sigma 3.1, REDCOM is introducing a new version of the Secure Client for Windows with major chat enhancements for the tactical domain. The updated Secure Client supports unified chat with both XMPP and IRC protocols, so users no longer must switch between chat clients. Chat panels can also be resized and rearranged to fit the needs of each individual user; this will increase operational tempo while reducing cognitive overload. The need for email is reduced as attachments can be sent through chat and urgent chats can be flagged for attention.
REDCOM Sigma 3.1 and the REDCOM Secure Client 5.2.12 for Windows are available immediately. Please contact a REDCOM solution advisor for further details.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, and integrators. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.
