CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating unique and adopted Salesforce experiences, introduced the Skuid Chicago release today, a set of features and enhancements providing more declarative support to app designers and builders. App development teams create custom digital experiences up to 10 times faster with Skuid, dramatically increasing user adoption and business innovation.
The Skuid Chicago release delivers a vast array of features to enhance the employee and customer experience, including:
- Calendar anything. A completely overhauled calendar component transforms any date/time data into a powerful user experience. For example, imagine viewing active service cases on a calendar, and when clicking an item, viewing all data related to that case and taking immediate action.
- Ditch the spreadsheets. Keep users from the pain of using separate spreadsheets outside of your CRM by delivering better features inside your CRM. Key upgrades to Skuid Tables, Lists, Decks, Filter Sets, and more, bring dynamic, hybrid spreadsheet-database approaches to the Salesforce ecosystem.
- Simplify upgrades. Last year, Skuid introduced an entirely new set of components, called Skuid Ink, in tandem with a new version of its API. Now customers can quickly and easily convert their existing apps and pages to the new components and API with a simple, yet robust point-and-click migration utility.
The launch of Skuid Chicago meets an urgent need for delivering better customer, partner, and employee-facing applications faster than ever before. Over the last year, businesses have grasped the importance of UX in designing and building these apps. A recent Forrester report, Design For Work: Boost Productivity And Satisfaction By Transforming Enterprise UX, identified that UX quality directly affects business results in several ways: digital transformation is more successful because employees adopt required tools and processes, employees try harder and feel invested in their jobs, and companies that spend on UX increase market share.
"Customers now demand digital-first experiences, but companies struggle to deliver," said Ken McElrath, founder and chief strategy officer of Skuid. "The causes are clear: siloed data, mountains of code, and a resulting lack of agility in an ever-changing economy. Still, employee and customer experience continues to gain momentum as a prime concern. Customers, partners, and employees want apps that delight. Otherwise, they simply won't use them. The Skuid Chicago release makes it possible for app developers and designers to execute on the experience design priority. With Skuid they can connect disparate data, create seamless customer experiences, and deliver delightful app experiences faster than ever."
The Chicago release comes on the heels of two of the biggest revenue growth quarters in the company's eight-year history (Q4 2020 and Q1 2021). In addition, the company recently named Ryan Niemann, former CEO of Cirrus Insights, as its new CEO to continue market expansion.
CUSTOMER QUOTES
- "The new list sorting capabilities and CSV export actions will make it easy for us to manipulate the data without switching between spreadsheets and Skuid." -Meredith Meyers, Technology and Innovation Manager at American Enterprise Institute
- "As a long-time Skuid builder, the migrator tool gets me excited to move to V2. It has streamlined the migration process and will help us take advantage of the new enhancements across existing pages." -Rich Slack, President at Chrysalis
- "I love this calendar." -Rich Slack, President at Chrysalis
- "The new calendar is amazing. We can take full advantage of its power by integrating it with our project management system." -Eric Wahlberg, Salesforce Manager at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.
About Skuid
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers dramatically increase app adoption and innovation with low-code, Lightning-native tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation. Discover the #1 toolkit to accelerate custom Salesforce app design, development, and adoption at https://www.skuid.com
