JESSUP, Md., August 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tate® Inc., a market leader in the manufacturing of raised access floors, data center management solutions and federal mission critical infrastructure, announced the launch of their newest product, the Secure Video Visitation Booth for correctional facilities.
The Secure Video Visitation Booth (SVVB) is a secure enclosure facilitating offender video conferencing. The product is the first in the Fast Flexible Cell product line, which was developed to deliver a variety of prefabricated, modular units to address the emerging needs of the corrections industry. The SVVB modular units can replace in-person visits requiring confidentiality, including legal consultations, judicial hearings, mental competency hearings, telehealth appointments and family visitation. SVVB has been developed in collaboration with correctional industry leaders including Ross & Baruzzini, River City Construction and Salke Advisory Group.
"By combining Tate's extensive experience in developing and manufacturing federal mission critical infrastructure with the industry expertise of our partners Ross & Baruzzini, River City Construction and Salke Advisory Group, we were able to create a unique product that will increase security and save money for correctional facilities across the country," said Jude Widmann, Business Development Manager for Tate.
Utilization of the SVVB reduces the cost of operating prisons and jails by reducing offender transport, and therefore improving safety and security for offenders, staff and civilians. Additionally, limiting civilian entrances minimizes disease transmission, which can be devastating and costly for correctional institutions. The flexibility of the SVVB allows for direct placement in housing units for enhanced control of offender movement. The units can be grouped together in unit blocks to allow a single correctional officer to supervise multiple offenders simultaneously, reducing personnel costs. The SVVB qualifies for Federal Cares Act expenditures.
"The COVID-19 pandemic spurred correctional systems worldwide to replace in-person visitation, legal counsel, judicial arraignment and some health care consultation with video conferencing," said retired Federal Bureau of Prisons Regional Director and former Kansas Secretary of Corrections, Joe Norwood. "What they discovered in the process is that not only is video visitation an effective pandemic mitigation strategy, but it saves significant public funds by reducing offender transport. Correctional customers globally are implementing permanent video conferencing systems and the Secure Video Visitation Booth is an ideal solution for those systems."
The detention-grade SVVB unit is manufactured in the United States and is easy to install. By design, its plug and play capability works with the facility's preferred video hardware and videoconferencing system. Additionally, it provides confidential acoustics, is ADA compliant and is customizable in terms of orientation and integrated components.
For more information about the Secure Video Visitation Booth, visit http://www.tateinc.com/en-us/products/secure-video-visitation-booth.
About Tate
Tate, Inc. is an industry leader in the research and development, sales and distribution of raised access floors and data center infrastructure solutions. Tate's products include concrete and steel raised floor panels, data center airflow management, data center infrastructure and correctional facility solutions. The company provides its clients with floor-to-ceiling solutions which work together to maximize performance. Tate, Inc. is headquartered south of Baltimore in Jessup, Maryland, and is a member of the Kingspan Group of companies.
