HINESBURG, Vt., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of solar, wind, and meteorological applications, announced today that it will offer a new, solar-specific data logging system, further enhancing its portfolio of solar solutions. The LOGR-S Data Logger is designed for solar resource monitoring on operational utility-scale PV plants and can be configured to meet a project's unique requirements.
Michael Fisher, NRG's Senior Product Manager for Solar, said, "As the amount of installed solar capacity continues to skyrocket around the world, demand for reliable, high-quality solar resource measurements is at an all-time high. NRG decided to leverage its decades-long experience in data logger development and manufacturing to bring this highly functional yet streamlined product to market. As with all our products, our goal with LOGR-S is to make our customers' lives easier by prioritizing application-specific functionality and ease-of-use."
LOGR-S integrates with NRG's Solar Resource Monitoring System as well as industry-standard sensors, allowing users to plug into a facility's SCADA network with ease. Additional features include a built-in PV input module for soiling measurements, integrated SCADA communications capabilities, storage capacity for historical real-time data, and automated delivery of historical data.
The LOGR-S Data Logger is backed by NRG's two-year warranty and expert Technical Services team, who can assist global customers via in-the-field and remote trainings, installation assistance, and more.
Please contact sales@nrgsystems.com for more information.
Media Contact
Brittany Good, NRG Systems, 802-482-2255, bmg@nrgsystems.com
SOURCE NRG Systems