BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osun Labs, an innovation center committed to comfort, safety, and face mask optimization, today announced the official launch of its first portfolio product, The GO-Clip with TetherSAFE™ patent pending technology. The GO-Clip is the first in an upcoming series of functional and custom-branded consumer products that integrate PPE into everyday headwear and apparel.
The GO-Clip helps address many challenges experienced with mask wearing during the COVID pandemic. Utilizing its TetherSAFE technology, the adjustable GO-Clip system helps alleviate ear pain from mask straps and provides safe, accessible storage when wearing a hat or headwear. When masks are better optimized, it improves the fit and safety of masks and becomes easier to wear in our most important societal infrastructures -- work, school, and play.
"We developed The GO-Clip to help make mask wearing easier, safer, and more comfortable by pulling mask straps away from our ears," said Jeff Eagles, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Osun Labs. "The pandemic has forced us to interact in new ways, and people expect safety from the companies, institutions, and brands they rely on daily. The GO-Clips are just the beginning of our work over the past year, and our team is dedicated to continue building additional solutions that help us get back to enjoying our lives responsibly."
The GO-Clip integrates into nearly any headwear and fits nearly any mask. This flexibility makes it easier to wear masks for longer periods of time, especially for workers in industries such as frontline healthcare, first responders, hospitality, food and beverage, delivery and logistics, sports facilities and more. They also provide critical pressure-point relief for individuals who wear hearing aids.
Osun Labs has also launched a business-to-business program that allows businesses and organizations of all sizes to create custom branded GO-Clips for staff and retail.
"Taking care of everyone on your team is the highest priority for every business leader during these times," Eagles continued. "We want teams of every size, across every industry, to have access to The GO-Clips as they return to the workplaces we all know are critical to rebuilding local communities and economies."
Appreciating the importance of self-expression when choosing and wearing masks, GO-Clips can be a functional accessory to showcase a business, brand or fan affinity – particularly through officially licensed logos and marks. Through partnerships with Game Time and Winning Streak Sports, The GO-Clips feature many top professional sports and entertainment properties, including the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Professional Bull Riders and WWE.
"We're excited to partner with Osun Labs and The GO-Clip," said Katrina Adams, Executive Director of the Harlem Junior Tennis and Education Program and former President of the United States Tennis Association. "Its innovative look allows us to promote our brand, and it ensures that our students and coaches can perform with ease, knowing that their protective mask has a safe and clean place to rest, while taking a drink in between drills."
Eagles is joined on the Osun Labs team by executives who have decades of experience working for global consumer brands such as Fanatics, Disney, Mars Inc., Reebok, adidas, MLB, USTA, Visa U.S.A., OYO Sports, Mitchell & Ness and The Topps Company. The team includes: Brian Duffy (Co-founder and Head of Sales and Revenue); Jeff Volk (Co-Founder and Advisor); Joan Buyce (Integrated Marketing); Daryl McKay (Operations); Nik Pai (Finance); Matthew Tomasco (eCommerce & Collectibles); Steve Alvarez (Web and Design); and Dr. Tanvir Choudhri, M.D. (Co-Director, Neurosurgery Spine, Mount Sinai Health System and Advisor).
GO-Clips are currently available at TheGoClip.com and video demos are available at TheGoClip.com/video. The GO-Clip will also be available in the coming months at national and local retail outlets.
About Osun Labs
Osun Labs is an innovation center committed to comfort, safety, and face mask optimization to help people work and play with masks. Our goal is to integrate PPE solutions in a series of everyday functional and custom-branded consumer products, particularly headwear and apparel. The GO-Clip with TetherSAFE technology is the first innovation product in the mask optimization portfolio designed to get people and businesses back to life responsibly. For more information, please visit OsunLabs.com and TheGoClip.com.
