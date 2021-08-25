SANTA MARIA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mob Armor is thrilled to present the newest universal phone car mount, the MobNetic Go. The best just got better as the new Mob Amor Go is engineered as a stand-alone product or part of a system that replaces a flimsy pop socket and wobbly magnetic phone holders. The MobNetic Go aims to be the best portable phone mount of 2021. The MobNetic Go uses Mob Armor's proprietary, unique multipurpose, double magnet mount. Whether in the vehicle or anywhere on the go, the MobNetic Go offers a new way for people to hold and dock their smartphones or other devices instantly. When sitting at a desk or lounging on the couch, the Go is a phone stand and handheld phone holder. With the Go's 90 lbs of magnetic pull force mounting for your car, boat, truck, car, and more, your phone isn't going anywhere. With all-metal construction, users get the maximum performance possible and allow us to offer a unique 3-year-warranty, well above industry standards for phone and auto accessories.
"After scouring the market for a portable and universal, magnetic phone holder for performing daily activities, we were disappointed with the lack of quality options," says Trevor Orrick, president of Solve it Companies LLC dba Mob Armor. "Other products were made of plastic, had subpar magnets, and almost all were made specifically for use in a vehicle. Mob Armor took the opposite approach by devising a machined aluminum accessory that utilized the strongest magnets featured on our best-selling phone mounts to create the MobNetic Go phone mount and holder. The Go is not only used in a vehicle but portable to take into the shop, office, gym, kitchen, but also to hold your phone in the palm of your hand comfortably."
Features and benefits of the MobNetic Go include:
- Double-sided magnet mount
- 90lb pull-force rare earth magnets
- Includes 1 Mob Disc and 1 MobNetic Shield Plate
- Disc and Plate adhere using 3M™ VHB™ adhesive
- Alcohol wipe included for surface preparation
- Smart device safe magnets
- 6061-T6 aircraft grade aluminum
- New products billet aluminum casing will now have an extended 3-year warranty instead of 1-year
MobNetic Go is now available for only $32.99 MSRP through our retail partners and on our website. For more information on MobNetic Go, visit our site
About Mob Armor:
An innovative approach to secure your devices anywhere from into your UTV, daily driver, race truck, emergency vehicles, gym equipment, or anywhere. The product line started with the Mob Mount as a product of necessity. Not one product in the smartphone industry was up to modern standards or needs so it was time for something new. The brand has grown to over 150 different products and it is our 5th year of operation. Mob Armor products are built to last by using mostly metal components, robust design, and an obsession for quality.
Mob Armor is affiliated with multiple organizations such as the AAM Group and SEMA. Mob Armor has been awarded the 2018 California Congressional Innovation. The Mob Armor brand and Mob Armor products have been featured in magazines and well-known racing video games and continue to be recognized as the ultimate mobile device mounting solution across many countries, including the US, Canada, and Australia.
Media Contact
Trevor Orrick, Mob Armor, (805) 214-1815, info@mobarmor.com
SOURCE Mob Armor