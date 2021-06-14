CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sensor technology specialist Kübler is expanding its portfolio of linear measuring systems. The measuring wheel system is installed directly on the measuring surface, in contrast to encoders which are mounted on the motor shaft as standard. This results in direct and precise acquisition of the measurement data. The reliable recording of speed, for example, is ensured by the contact pressure of the measuring wheel by means of an integrated spring. This also compensates for unevenness of the measuring surface, which could lead to faulty measurement.
In addition, the integrated spring ensures maximum robustness of the measuring wheel system and thus ensures a long service life. Due to its compact design, the measuring wheel system is particularly space-saving and is therefore also suitable for the tightest installation spaces. The measuring wheel system adapts optimally to the application requirements. Thus, the system can be mounted horizontally, vertically or upside down quickly and easily. The encoder can be mounted on both sides of the spring arm. The encoder can be mounted in 30° increments. This ensures optimum alignment of the connection technology. The measuring wheel is suitable for different measuring surfaces. Available are measuring wheels with a diameter of 200 mm and 6" with O-ring NBR70, plastic (polyurethane) smooth or cross knurled (aluminum) surface. Matching accessories such as mounting brackets for the appropriate adaptation complete the overall package of flexibility. The incremental Sendix KIS40 encoder with its high resolution of up to 2500 pulses and a maximum speed of up to 4,500 min-1 ensures maximum precision and dynamics.
Benefits at a glance
- Simple and fast assembly even for the tightest installation spaces.
- Direct and reliable measurement on the measuring surface for precise speed, position and distance measurement.
- Accurate measured values for efficient production operation.
- Suitable measuring wheels for every measuring surface.
- Overload protection of the spring ensures a long service life.
