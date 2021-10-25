SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package position control, is proud to announce the introduction of its latest positioning innovation, the TI-130 Torque Insert.
The TI-130 features a more compact design than existing solutions in its torque range, allowing engineers to reduce the size of their design, while still maintaining Reell's premium feel motion and solid positioning. It is available with torques from 1.0 to 2.0 N-m. Applications include enclosure doors, covers, monitors, hatches, and many other components requiring reliable position control and easy adjustability in the industrial, medical, office, and consumer electronics markets.
The TI-100 series glass-filled nylon housing is strong and lightweight and it is designed to be press fit into a variety of materials. Because of it's unique inline mounting, the TI-130 is concealed from the user when installed, which can reduce the overall package size and improve the aesthetics of the application. Like all Reell torque inserts, the TI-130 features ReellTorq® clip technology to deliver precise and consistent torque with a fully qualified life of 25,000 cycles, while providing the smoothest operating feel of any positioning solution on the market
Global Product Line Manager Jim Brown is excited about the introduction of the TI-130. "The TI-130 is a great addition to our portfolio. It provides higher torque in a smaller package size for those applications where space is at a premium, without compromising on Reell's performance. It enables us to deliver Reell's perfect fit solutions to a wider range of customer applications."
Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team guarantees a perfect product fit for customer application. With facilities on three continents, Reell's responsive global customer service and world class manufacturing ensures exceptionally easy ordering and on-time delivery.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, info@reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing