MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Compute Solution has verified the SuperServer 1029U-TN12RV as an Intel® Select Solution for Visual Cloud Delivery Networks. The 1029U-TN12RV is optimized for next-generation streaming-media workloads, including over-the-top (OTT) services and cloud-based augmented and virtual reality. With the 1029U-TN12RV, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can provide customers with the highest-quality streaming experience.
"Equus Compute Solutions is dedicated to providing price-and-performance-optimized Content Delivery solutions," says Dave Guzzi, CEO of Equus Compute. "This SuperServer will enable our CSP customers to keep pace with the growing demand for next-generation streaming content."
The SuperServer 1029U-TN12RV uses Intel technology to deliver high throughput with low latency and features:
- Second-generation Intel® Xeon® Gold processors with 24 cores per socket and up to 2.3 GHz for optimized visual computing performance
- Intel® Optane™ DC persistent memory (PMem) for affordable large memory capacity
- Intel® Visual Compute Accelerator 2 (Intel® VCA 2) provides high-density video transcoding
- Intel® Optane™ and 3D NAND SSDs provide storage acceleration and advanced manageability and serviceability
- Intel® QAT for lookaside cryptographic and compression/decompression co-processing services
- Intel® Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters support 25GbE network connections and deliver validated performance
The Intel® Select Solution SuperServer 1029U-TN12RV will be available from Equus Compute Solutions in May 2020. For more information on the SuperServer 1029U-TN12RV, see how we support Content Delivery Network partners on equuscs.com.
About Equus Compute Solutions: Equus Compute Solutions is a leading provider of configurable compute and storage solutions. Headquartered in Minnesota for 30 years, Equus has established itself as a leading partner to the world's largest CDNs. Equus's expert engineering, high-quality manufacturing, experienced program management, and personalized technical support give CDNs the tools they need to be the leaders in their field.