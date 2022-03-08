SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer, extends its RFID product line-up of industrial, desktop printers with a new addition of 4-inch RFID mobile printer, the XM7-40R. Featuring industrial class performance, exceptional durability, and a user-friendly design, the XM7-40R is ideal for shipping and receiving, asset tracking, inventory management in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.
With support for Smart Media Detection™, the XM7-40R is built to intelligently sense standard labels and RFID tags. Its outstanding and consistent print quality plus wide encoding range of RFID labels improves the tag recognition rate. The 4-inch RFID mobile printer supports fewer media roll changes by encoding UHF RFID inlays as close as 0.6 inch (16mm), resulting in lower cost per label. Its colour LCD display also supports easy setup and enhanced visibility.
The key features of the XM7-40R include:
1) Fast print speed of up to 5 ips at 203dpi
2) Dual-band UHF RFID print and encode capability
3) Gap, black mark media supported with transmissive / reflective sensors
4) Standard Colour LCD with intuitive icons
5) 1.8m(6 ft.) drop rating and IP54 sealing
6) Exceptional power capacity of 6800 mAh (Smart Battery)
7) Compatibility with SLCS™, BPL-Z™
8) Realtime printer profile managability - XPM™, XCM™
"We've been gradually strengthening our portfolio of label printers. The launch of the our RFID mobile printer is an remarkable step forward in improving our competitive edge to cover a broader range of requirements," cites John Kim Marketing Director, BIXOLON Ltd. "Accompanying our industrial, desktop RFID printers, the XM7-40R will provide outstanding benefits to our customers and partners who seek advanced mobile solutions for high traceability and efficiency within their workplaces."
Availability
The XM7-40R is available to order for BIXOLON's global sales region. For more information, contact your local sales representative.
