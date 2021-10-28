BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterfield Technologies, a global provider of customer engagement solutions, announced the launch of Xcelerate, a powerful solution designed to accelerate the go-to-market strategy and launch for businesses migrating to the Twilio Flex contact center platform. Deployed across several business verticals and formally unveiled at the Twilio SIGNAL conference, Xcelerate is the latest addition to the Waterfield Technologies suite of products.
Xcelerate offers out-of-the-box functionality companies need when migrating to the Flex platform without compromising Flex's customization ("build") options. Its code-less deployment model enables businesses to go-to-market quickly while maintaining complete control over their customer engagement roadmap. With Xcelerate, every business can launch an omnichannel, fully-integrated contact center on Twilio Flex as they deepen the relationship with their customers and accelerate their digital transformation.
"Before Xcelerate, businesses required in-house expertise in contact center design and development to harness the full power of Flex," said Mauricio Vicente, General Manager of Twilio practice at Waterfield Tech. "We've taken care of the complex work, removed the need for up-front development cycles, and shortened the deployment window. As a result, businesses of all sizes can now benefit from the powerful interactions Twilio Flex can offer and remain focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences."
Waterfield Tech leaned on nearly four decades of contact center expertise in user experience design, product development, and custom application design to architect Xcelerate. The result is a plug-and-play solution that provides the speed, efficiency and control that companies deserve to ensure they run data-driven, customer-centric businesses. Simply put, Xcelerate allows companies to quickly launch and scale a contact center custom-tailored to their needs from start to finish.
Xcelerate enables businesses to:
- Speed: Deploy Twilio Flex in days. Pre-built functionality allows companies to launch their contact center without reliance on internal development resources. They no longer need to spend time designing, developing, and testing interactions from scratch to get started with Flex.
- Efficiency: Improve agent efficiency. A streamlined agent view brings every communication channel, customer interaction, and a host of real-time stats into one single pane of glass, eliminating the need to navigate multiple windows or applications.
- Customer-Centric: Understand your customers. Tight CRM integrations draw every customer detail, every interaction, every disposition note into view- before the agent interacts with the caller.
- Business Intelligence: Monitor everything in real-time. Supervisor dashboards and tools dig deep into cross-channel queue stats, call routing, agent tasks, and quality management.
- Control: Own their customer engagement roadmap. Every aspect of Xcelerate is customizable. From the user interface configuration to third-party extensions, Xcelerate allows businesses to customize the platform to how they work.
"We're not done," said Vicente. "Our team is committed to building out the features and capabilities that companies need to deliver amazing experiences at every point of the customer journey. A few of the integrations we're exploring for future release include multi-party conferencing, Twilio Live for video interactions, and Twilio Segment to empower agents with intelligent customer data."
Waterfield Tech delivers customer engagement solutions to businesses of all sizes through their suite of products, solutions, and services. For information on how they can help you build meaningful customer experiences, visit their website.
About Waterfield Technologies
Waterfield Tech provides customer engagement solutions to organizations worldwide. From strategic consulting and product development to implementation and management, Waterfield Tech offers expertise on every technology and platform across the entire contact center operation. With thousands of successful deployments across a variety of major industries, Waterfield Tech's solutions can increase efficiency and effectiveness across all channels of communication.
