- Award-winning camera technologies from Alpha brand series cameras, including Real-time Eye AF[1] and up to 20 fps[2] burst shooting with continuous autofocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second[3]. - World's first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone[4] can capture and play back up to 5x slow-motion when recorded at 24fps, further expanding the possibilities of cinematic expression. - Immersive 21:9 CinemaWide(TM) 6.1" FHD+ HDR OLED display[5] delivers unprecedented color accuracy with Creator mode "powered by CineAlta" technology. - Built for gaming with a 120Hz Refresh rate[6] display and 240Hz Motion blur reduction[7] for smooth action, plus 240Hz touch scanning rate[5] and touch response improvements by 35[6] percent when compared to previous model for quick and accurate gaming control. - Next-Generation processing[8] power with Qualcomm® Snapdragon(TM) 865, and high capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charging for optimal speed and performance. - The perfect size and packed with the latest innovative Sony technology in a compact ergonomic design (W 2.68 in x D 0.31 in) that fits comfortably in a hand or pocket.